Trendmaker Homes Austin Names Bryan Havel as New Division President

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

March 03, 2020

Havel brings strong leadership and market knowledge to the company’s growth efforts in Texas’ Hill Country

Bryan Havel, division president of Trendmaker Homes Austin

In his new role, Havel will focus on elevating the company’s growth and operational expertise while continuing to create a "best places to work” culture

AUSTIN, Texas, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trendmaker Homes Austin, a member of the TRI Pointe Group family of premium regional homebuilders, has named Bryan Havel division president. Havel, who joined the company on March 3rd, brings nearly 14 years of homebuilding experience to the position in which he will focus on elevating the company’s growth and operational expertise.

“As a long-time ‘Austinite,’ Bryan has a wealth of local market experience and comes to Trendmaker Homes with an impressive background across multiple new home building disciplines,” said TRI Pointe Group CEO Doug Bauer. “He played a vital role in his last two professional positions, turning homebuilding startups into major players in the Austin market. Under his leadership, we’ll continue to create a ‘best places to work’ culture and anticipate building a sizable division of approximately $250M in annual revenue in future years with both self-developed and finished-lot opportunities.”

“Joining the Trendmaker Homes team is a tremendous honor and opportunity,” said Havel. “All the ingredients are here for great homebuilding performance — a focused team with so much to offer, backed by the substantial resources of TRI Pointe Group in a market that is really flourishing.”

With 766 lots owned or controlled as of December 31, 2019, Trendmaker Homes Austin’s growth plans look to capitalize on a metro that ranked No. 1 nationally for overall real estate prospects and No. 6 for homebuilding prospects, according to PwC and Urban Land Institute.1 The company’s strategic plan of developing near employment centers, transportation and schools, coupled with the strong resources of TRI Pointe Group, puts it in a powerful position to take advantage of a very active housing market.

Havel’s most recent position was division president at William Lyon Homes where he led company growth efforts in both the Austin and San Antonio markets. He also held finance leadership positions at CalAtlantic Homes and its predecessor Standard Pacific Homes. Havel holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance and Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Trendmaker® Homes Austin
Trendmaker Homes Austin designs, builds and sells high-quality single-family homes in Austin, a top 10 national real estate market. Native to Texas, Trendmaker understands the Texas ethos and strives to simplify homebuying, delivering premium homes that fit the homeowner to a “T.” With a sterling reputation and a partnership approach, the company delivers to homebuyers new innovations, designs, experiences and conveniences reflecting the highest standards of homebuilding and customer service. Trendmaker Homes Austin is a member of TRI Pointe Group®, a family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and was recognized as 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. For more information about Trendmaker Homes Austin, please visit www.TrendmakerHomes.com.

1 Source: “Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2020”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77a66bbb-5e18-4b7c-a0ab-66b276c14b1d

