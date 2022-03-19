Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tresor Finance introduces auto-staking and auto-compounding DEFI 3.0 Protocol

Tresor Finance introduces auto-staking and auto-compounding DEFI 3.0 Protocol

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

WELLINGTON, NZ, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tresor Finance Project ($TRESOR) launches in pancakeswap offering one of the highest paying DeFi yield of 382,945% APY.

The team that created the Tresor Finance believes blockchain could be used to better mean of revenue.

Key features of Tresor

Tresor Insurance Fund (TIF)

5% of all trading fees are stored in the Tresor Insurance Fund which helps sustain and back the staking rewards by maintaining price stability and greatly reducing pitfall risk.

Automatic Staking 

Staking made easy with the $TRESOR tokens always staying in the wallet of the user and it is not dependent on 3rd party or centralized authority. Simply buy & hold as you automatically receive rewards in your own wallet so there are no more complicated staking processes at all.

Interest Yield – Automatic Payments

Interest yield is paid automatically and compounded in your wallet through the protocol, guaranteeing you will never miss a payment by simply holding $TRESOR.

Biggest Fixed APY

Tresor provides a fixed APY of 382,945.41% in the first 12 months which is not possible in DeFi in early stages of crypto.

Rapid Interest Payments

The Tresor Protocol pays every Tresor Token holder each and every 15 minutes or 96 times each day, making it the fastest auto-compounding protocol in crypto.

Hyper-Deflationary Token

One of the best features of the Tresor Protocol is an automatic token burn system called “The Tresor Flame” which prevents circulating supply getting out of hand and becoming unmanageable. The Tresor Flame burns 2.5% out of all Tresor Token market sales.

Social Media:

Telegram: https://t.me/tresorfinance_portal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresorFinance

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/TresorFinance

Github: https://github.com/TresorFinance

CONTACT: Company Name: Tresor Finance
Email: marketing (at) tresor-finance.com
 Website: https://www.tresor-finance.com/

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.