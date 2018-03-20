Trevena to Present at the Needham & Company 17th Annual Healthcare Conference

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) today announced that it will be presenting at the Needham & Company 17th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. EDT in New York, NY.

To join a live audio webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investor section of the Company’s website. Following the conclusion of the presentation, the webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on providing better, safer therapies to patients in pain. The Company has leveraged breakthrough science to discover and develop its investigational product OLINVO™ (oliceridine) Injection for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain. OLINVO has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is intended to provide healthcare providers an innovative new option for patients who require an intravenous opioid. The Company also has an early stage pipeline of new chemical entities targeting novel mechanisms of action, including TRV250 for acute migraine, neuropathic pain, and other indications.

