Breaking News
Home / Top News / Trevena to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on March 12, 2020

Trevena to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on March 12, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Company to host conference call on March 12, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, prior to the market open on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community on March 12, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Demitrack, SVP and Chief Medical Officer, and Barry Shin, SVP and Chief Financial Officer, providing an overview of its 2019 results and 2020 year-to-date operational highlights. Additionally, Dr. Timothy Beard, Chair of the Department of Surgery at Summit Medical Group, will be providing additional remarks around post-operative acute pain management in the hospital and ambulatory surgical center (ASC) settings and where within the clinical paradigm a technology such as IV oliceridine would be advantageous for surgeons.

Title:   Trevena Fourth Quarter 2019 & Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
     
Date:   Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
Time:   8:00 a.m. ET
     
Conference Call Details:   Toll-Free: 877-451-6152
International: 201-389-0879
Conference ID: 13699727
     
Webcast:   https://www.trevena.com/investors/events-presentations/ir-calendar

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138309

About Trevena
Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates, including IV oliceridine, for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in hospitals, TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, and TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to treating a variety of CNS disorders.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry – Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected] 
(617) 430-7576

Company Contact:
Bob Yoder
SVP and Chief Business Officer
Trevena, Inc.
(610) 354-8840

 

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.