Trevena to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on March 12, 2020

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, prior to the market open on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community on March 12, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Demitrack, SVP and Chief Medical Officer, and Barry Shin, SVP and Chief Financial Officer, providing an overview of its 2019 results and 2020 year-to-date operational highlights. Additionally, Dr. Timothy Beard, Chair of the Department of Surgery at Summit Medical Group, will be providing additional remarks around post-operative acute pain management in the hospital and ambulatory surgical center (ASC) settings and where within the clinical paradigm a technology such as IV oliceridine would be advantageous for surgeons.

Title: Trevena Fourth Quarter 2019 & Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Conference Call Details: Toll-Free: 877-451-6152

International: 201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13699727 Webcast: https://www.trevena.com/investors/events-presentations/ir-calendar http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138309

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates, including IV oliceridine, for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in hospitals, TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, and TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to treating a variety of CNS disorders.

