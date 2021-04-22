Trex Celebrates Students for Plastic Film Recycling Efforts

Annual Competition by Composite Decking Leader Incentivizes Students to Recycle

North Cross School 2021 Trex School Recycling Challenge Winners – North Cross School, Roanoke, Va.

WINCHESTER, Va., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Being green has never been more rewarding for students across the country thanks to the Trex® Plastic Film Recycling Challenge. Now in its 14th year, the nationwide program challenges students in grades K-12 to collect and recycle the most polyethylene plastic film for the chance to win high-performance Trex products for their schools. After months of collaboration with school administrators, teachers and PTOs, Trex Company, the leading manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, is pleased to announce the results of its 2020-21 challenge.

“The Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge presents students with an opportunity to play an active role in preserving our environment and their future by learning the value of recycling,” said Stephanie Hicks, materials sourcing manager for Trex Company. “The easy-to-implement program inspires students to develop eco-conscious habits while engaging in a fun, friendly competition that benefits their local communities and schools.”

Trex makes it easy for schools to participate by supplying detailed instructions, promotional materials, recycling bins and a list of qualifying recyclable materials, which range from plastic grocery bags to bubble wrap. Students then report their collection totals each month to Trex before delivering the materials to designated drop-off points in their communities.

Prizes are awarded to the top recyclers based on grade level, school size and region. 41 regional winners were recognized this year, representing schools from across the country. Coming out on top in the 2020-2021 challenge was North Cross School, located in Roanoke, Va., where students collected an astounding 5,325 pounds of recycled materials through classroom challenges and community-wide outreach.

The annual challenge kicks off each fall on America Recycles Day (Nov. 15th) and concludes the next spring on Earth Day (April 22nd). Over the past five months, students from 271 schools worked diligently to collect a combined total of 129,568 pounds of plastic film waste.

One of the largest recyclers of plastic film in North America, Trex produces decking made from 95% recycled materials, including reclaimed wood scrap and polyethylene plastic film from industrial packaging and a variety of common household items such as grocery bags, newspaper sleeves and bubble wrap. In fact, Trex repurposes more than 850 million pounds of waste and reclaimed material in the making of its high-performance, low-maintenance decking. Furthermore, Trex has never cut down a single tree to make its products. Designed to last – without leaving a lasting impact on the environment – Trex decking offers a superior alternative to wood and an eco-friendly option for consumers.

“Trex continually looks for opportunities to help increase awareness and appreciation for the importance of recycling,” said Dave Heglas, senior director of materials management for Trex Company. “Thanks to the dedication of these bright, dedicated students, Trex is able to divert hundreds of thousands of tons of discarded plastic film from ending up in oceans and landfills each year by repurposing it into beautiful, sustainable Trex decking.”

The winning schools will be rewarded for their outstanding recycling efforts with Trex benches to help beautify their campuses or playgrounds. To express gratitude for each school’s contributions, every participating school will receive a flower box made from Trex composite deck boards.

The 15th Annual Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge will kick off on November 15, 2021. For more information about the program and how to get involved, visit Trex.com/Recycling.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/219fd074-9dc1-45a0-a6c3-70bbc7220d40