Trex Celebrates Students for Recycling Efforts

Composite Decking Leader Announces Winners of 13th Annual Plastic Film Recycling Challenge

WINCHESTER, Va., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Students across the country are making everyday Earth Day thanks to the Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge . Now in its 13th year, the annual program engaged a record number of students in grades K-12 in a fun and friendly competition to collect and recycle the most polyethylene plastic for the chance to win Trex products for their schools. Following months of collaborating with school administrators, teachers and PTOs across the country, the leading manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing is pleased to announce the results of the 2019-20 challenge.

“Through the Trex Recycling Challenge, we are thrilled to be able to educate students about the importance of recycling in a way that is interactive, fun and offers them a tangible reward for their efforts,” said Adam Zambanini, president of Trex Residential. “Amid current school shutdowns, we hope the winner announcement encourages students to keep recycling and learning about ways that they can help the environment, whether at school or at home.”

The annual challenge takes place between America Recycles Day in November and Earth Day the following April. Over the past five months, students from more than 700 schools – the largest number of participating schools to date – collected a combined total of 362,556 pounds of polyethylene plastic, contributing to the more than 400 million pounds of plastic film, bags and wrap that Trex diverts from landfills each year.

Trex makes it easy for schools to participate, by supplying detailed instructions, promotional materials, recycling bins and a list of qualifying recyclable materials, which range from plastic grocery bags to bubble wrap. Students then report their collection totals each month to Trex before delivering the materials to designated drop-off points in their communities.

Trex awards prizes to top recyclers based on grade level, school size and region. This year, 56 regional winners were recognized, representing schools from across the country. Coming out on top in the 2019-20 challenge was Eisenhower Elementary, located in Russel, Pa., where students collected an impressive 7,334 pounds of recycled materials through classroom challenges and community-wide outreach.

“Even after 13 years, we continue to be amazed by what these students are able to accomplish,” said Stephanie Hicks, material resource coordinator for Trex. “Their dedication, creativity and resourcefulness are truly inspiring and it’s so rewarding to see these young people playing an active role in preserving our environment and their future.”

In recognition of their outstanding recycling efforts, the 56 winning schools will earn a Trex bench to help beautify their campus or playground. Every participating school will receive a flower box made from Trex composite deck boards. All prizes will be shipped once schools return to normal schedules.

Built on green values, Trex produces eco-friendly decking and outdoor living products that last – without leaving a lasting impact on the environment. The entire high-performance Trex decking portfolio is manufactured from 95% recycled materials, including a combination of reclaimed wood and polyethylene plastic film (recycled from industrial packaging as well as common household items such as grocery bags, newspaper sleeves and bubble wrap). In fact, Trex is one of the largest recyclers of plastic film in North America, repurposing more than 1.5 billion plastic bags each year in the making of its high-performance, low-maintenance products.

The 2020-21 Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge will kick off on November 15. For more information about the program and how to get involved, visit Trex.com/Recycling .

