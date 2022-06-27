Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Trex Commercial Recognized as ‘Trade Contractor of the Year’ by Turner Construction Company

Trex Commercial Recognized as ‘Trade Contractor of the Year’ by Turner Construction Company

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

Railing solutions supplier honored for work on Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium

Trex Commercial Honored as “Trade Contractor of the Year” through Work on TQL Stadium

Known as “The Crown Jewel of Cincinnati,” TQL Stadium features nearly 20,000 linear feet of Trex Commercial railing, in seven different styles, found both inside and outside the stadium from the seating bowl and suites to the exterior balcony, concourse and surrounding gates.
Known as “The Crown Jewel of Cincinnati,” TQL Stadium features nearly 20,000 linear feet of Trex Commercial railing, in seven different styles, found both inside and outside the stadium from the seating bowl and suites to the exterior balcony, concourse and surrounding gates.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trex Commercial, a national leader in architectural railings for commercial applications, has been honored as “Trade Contractor of the Year” by the Cincinnati-Kentucky branch of Turner Construction Company. The commercial products division of Trex Company was nominated by Turner’s jobsite and office staff based on overall job performance, project management, engineering, quality of work, collaboration, pricing and field expertise demonstrated through its work on Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium.

“We at Turner believe that our success is in a very large measure attributable to our trade contractors being true ‘partners’ in construction,” said Susie Yanes, contracts manager for Turner Construction Company. “All too often suppliers hear from the general contractor only when things are going badly. We believe it is also appropriate to recognize our trade partners when their work is outstanding and, as such, we are pleased to pay special tribute to the Trex Commercial team for its performance and contribution to our shared success on this project.”

Known as “The Crown Jewel of Cincinnati,” TQL Stadium is a 518,000-square-foot soccer-specific venue that serves as home to Major League Soccer’s F.C. Cincinnati. Completed in 2021, the venue features nearly 20,000 linear feet of Trex Commercial railing, in seven different styles, found both inside and outside the stadium from the seating bowl and suites to the exterior balcony, concourse and surrounding gates. In addition to railing, the Trex Commercial team also custom engineered fencing, gates and other architectural elements to enhance fan safety and promote socialization at the stadium without disrupting visibility of the on-field action.

Another distinguishing aspect of this project was the 3-D laser scanning utilized by Trex Commercial for precise modeling of the distinctive railing shapes and contours throughout the venue. This advanced form of field analysis enabled the Trex Commercial team to not only deliver high-accuracy data capture and mapping, but also contributed to seamless collaboration, faster turnaround and reduced rework.

“Being recognized by one of the most respected general contractors in the industry is especially rewarding,” said Laura Rygielski Preston, president of Trex Commercial. “We understand our role is more than just a fabricator of a designer’s concepts and strive to be a trusted and collaborative partner on all our projects. We greatly appreciate the trust and acknowledgement of the Turner Construction team and are extremely proud of our team members who contributed to the successful result of this high-profile project.”

To learn more about the TQL Stadium project, go to TrexCommercial.com/projects/tql-stadium. For more information about Trex Commercial, visit TrexCommercial.com.

About Trex Commercial
Trex Commercial is a national leader in architectural railings for commercial applications. Since 1990, the company has been committed to elevating the abilities of all people to safely access and enjoy amazing life experiences, while building an industry-leading reputation for quality and customer service. Based in Minneapolis, Trex Commercial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Trex Company, Inc. To learn more, visit www.trexcommercial.com.

About Turner Construction
Turner is a North America-based, international construction services company and is a leading builder in diverse market segments. The company has earned recognition for undertaking large, complex projects, fostering innovation, embracing emerging technologies, and making a difference for its clients, employees, and community. With a staff of 10,000 employees, the company completes $12 billion in construction on 1,500 projects each year. Turner offers clients the accessibility and support of a local firm with the stability and resources of a multi-national organization. For more information, go to www.turnerconstruction.com.

Contact: Sara Tatay
L.C. Williams & Associates
312/565-3900
statay@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b884f53-6763-42a9-833c-4c0d3c470c28

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.