MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A renowned leader in architectural solutions for the commercial building arena is kicking off the new year with a new name. Formerly known as Trex Commercial Products, the railing and platform solutions provider which previously marketed products under the Trex Commercial and Staging Concepts brands is now Sightline Commercial Solutions. Now owned and operated out of Minnesota, the newly named company will continue its legacy as a leading fabricator and supplier of architectural railing, metal, glazing and portable platform solutions for the commercial, sports venue, live entertainment and performing arts industries.

“Our talented team is ready and excited for this next chapter in our company’s rich storyline and eager to continue building on our reputation as a leader in our space,” said Laura Rygielski, CEO of Sightline Commercial Solutions. “Our new name celebrates our 32-year history while reinforcing our focus on being a provider of customized solutions for the most complex challenges.”

Founded in 1990, the company originally called Staging Concepts (inspiring the S and C in the new moniker) entered the market with a portfolio of platforms, risers and stairs, and a vision for growth. Over the past three decades, it has evolved and expanded into a comprehensive provider of custom-engineered architectural railing and staging systems and a supplier of choice for event venues of all sizes and functions.

Initially focused on the live events and entertainment markets, Staging Concepts started out working with theaters and live event spaces, including venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, Spiegelworld in Las Vegas and the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego. The company soon added architectural railings to its offering, attracting the attention and business of some of the country’s most renowned contractors, architects and athletic venues. Ultimately, SC Railing was formed, which quickly became the go-to resource for specifiers in the ultra-high-end construction contract arena, booking jobs at dozens of professional and collegiate stadiums and arenas, including SoFi Stadium and Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Allianz Field in Minneapolis, Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., Geodis Park in Nashville, Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., and Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth.

Over the years, the business has continued to diversify within the commercial construction market, creating innovative solutions for projects across hospitality, healthcare, worship and retail. The company also has provided custom staging and railing solutions for such high-profile events as the NCAA Final Four Tournament, Sundance Film Festival and the presidential inauguration.

“Wherever people gather, artists inspire and crowds go wild, our mission is to help venues optimize their spaces to deliver an elevated, memorable experience,” noted Rygielski. “With our extensive manufacturing capabilities and unrivaled engineering expertise, we are able to offer a broad array of solutions along with comprehensive support from inspiration to installation.”

While the name has changed, the company’s core philosophy remains the same – to create inventive solutions for the most complex challenges while providing unparalleled value and an exceptional customer experience. Unlike traditional suppliers, Sightline Commercial Solutions offers turnkey support capabilities from in-house designers, engineers and structural analysts to 3-D scanning capabilities, custom fabrication, expert installation services and more.

“We understand that our role goes beyond being just a fabricator,” Rygielski added. “It’s about being a meaningful partner with our customers, from the conceptual beginning to the successful completion of a project.”

