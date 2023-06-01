Trex Select® T-Rail Delivers Ease, Efficiency and Economic Value

WINCHESTER, Va., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a bold move to expand its footprint in the competitive deck railing market, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, has introduced Trex Select® T-Rail. The composite railing system, featuring a popular T-shaped top rail, is designed to make the beauty and convenience of Trex’s high-performance composite and aluminum railing available to a wider audience with pricing that competes head-to-head with PVC vinyl railing.

“Trex Select T-Rail is an instant classic,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex Company. “With this introduction, Trex brings to market a competitively priced, high-performance, low-maintenance composite rail system that not only rounds out our railing portfolio to be more comprehensive, but also allows us – and our dealer partners – to compete more aggressively at the entry level.”

Engineered for ease, efficiency and economic value, Trex Select T-Rail features a classic T design on top with a choice of two infill options – square composite balusters in Classic White for a cohesive, coordinated look, or round aluminum balusters in Charcoal Black for a more modern contrast. Full-span top and bottom rails in Classic White are offered in 36” and 42” heights and 6’ and 8’ lengths.

“Trex Select T-Rail is offered in two clean looks that deliver on simplicity,” added Adkins. “In addition to expertly curated color and material pairings, the system uses a low-profile, underside bracket system for quick, easy assembly.”

The versatile design of Trex Select T-Rail adds a perfect frame to any deck and retains its clean look with minimal maintenance. Continuing Trex’s legacy of sustainability, components are made from a minimum of 40% recycled materials, and the system is backed by a 25-year Limited Residential Warranty and a 10-year Commercial Warranty.

Trex Select T-Rail is available for immediate ordering. For more information, contact your Trex sales representative.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Decking Brand* and one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by IndustryWeek. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), Twitter (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

*2023 DISCLAIMER : Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

