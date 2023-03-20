Biophilic Design, Privacy and Sustainability Lead Top Trends

WINCHESTER, Va., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to leading real estate website Zillow, a functional outdoor space is the most sought-after amenity among today’s homebuyers. For homeowners looking to make the most of their outdoor spaces this year, Trex Company [NYSE:TREX] has just released its 2023 Outdoor Living Trends Forecast. Based on input from consumers, contractors, retailers and industry insiders, along with its own expertise, this annual report projects backyard and outdoor trends for the year ahead.

“Spending time with friends and family has never been more valued and backyards are often the epicenter for home entertaining,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of composite decking and railing, a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. “Based on what we are seeing and hearing from our consumers, trade and retail partners, the focus on outdoor living shows no signs of slowing. As we head into peak outdoor living season for 2023, we already feel the momentum and demand building as homeowners continue to invest in optimizing their outdoor spaces as functional and stylish extensions of their homes.”

Following are five trends that Trex expects to shape backyards in 2023:

1. Light Neutrals

The biophilic influence of nature on home design – both indoors and out – will be evident in everything from material choices to colors. According to this recent online poll, light neutral hues are expected to permeate home exteriors in 2023 due to their ability to create a sense of calm and serenity. Providing the perfect foundation for an on-trend outdoor space this year is Trex Transcend® Lineage™ decking. Featuring four nature-inspired hues, including a creamy taupe, deep mocha, light coastal brown, and airy mountain grey, this new collection offers an elevated aesthetic with elegant graining that delivers an unmatched natural appearance. As an added bonus, Lineage decking is engineered with heat-mitigating technology in the shell to reflect the sun and keep boards cooler underfoot*. It also resists fading, scratching and mold and never needs sanding, staining or painting so homeowners can spend time enjoying their outdoor space rather than maintaining it.

2. Mixed Materials

Gone are the days of matchy-matchy monotony. Today’s homeowners are embracing eclectic design schemes with lots of visual interest created by juxtaposing materials like concrete and composite, wicker and aluminum, copper and stone – as well as mixing colors and patterns for added personality and visual intrigue. Integrate nature-inspired materials that complement the home’s natural surroundings and infuse creative contrast with pillows, cushions, furnishings and decorative accents.

3. Sustainable Selections

Sustainability is no longer a “nice to have” but a meaningful requirement among increasingly eco-conscious consumers. Purchases made with sustainability in mind will remain a priority in 2023 – and beyond – as more and more homeowners purposefully consider how to reduce their own environmental impact. Trex® composite decking, which is made from 95% recycled and reclaimed materials, is an environmentally friendly choice that outperforms and outlasts natural wood. In fact, over the past three decades, Trex has upcycled more than five billion pounds of plastic film in the making of its world-famous decking. Furthermore, Trex uses a proprietary manufacturing process that is as green as its final product, making it a choice that feels as good as it looks.

4. Stylish Seclusion

Privacy remains a priority with more than a quarter of all Zillow listings now highlighting this as a selling point. This penchant for stylish seclusion is driving demand for products like fencing, pergolas, privacy panels and lattice, which allow contractors and homeowners to enhance the sense of sanctuary with products that are visually appealing, durable and easy to maintain. Incorporating plants and greenery is another clever way to enhance privacy while tapping into the design and wellbeing benefits of biophilic design. Add color and creativity with hanging baskets, planter boxes, pouches or a trellis dripping with flowers or ivy.

5. Mood Lighting

Faced with rising inflation, homeowners will be looking for small home investments that make a big impact. Lighting has the ability to completely change the look and feel of an outdoor space without breaking the bank. Candles, tiki torches, string lights and fire features add warmth and ambiance to an outdoor space and can help to extend the time you are able to spend outdoors – both in hours and weeks. For even greater impact, deck lighting can take your outdoor space to a whole new level, enhancing style and sophistication as well as safety. Trex offers a plug-and-play system that is easy to install on a new or existing deck. It even comes with a new Wi-Fi Lighting Controller for optimal convenience and control.

6. Added Function and Value

Homeowners also will be looking for improvements that add both function and value to their homes. One such investment for those with elevated decks is adding an under-deck drainage system. Designed to divert water away from the foundation, these systems protect a deck’s substructure from moisture damage while also creating dry space beneath the deck surface that can be used for any number of purposes, from storing seasonal items to serving as bonus living area. Trex® RainEscape® uniquely installs above the joists of a deck’s foundation, allowing for the addition of electrical and gas lines to power ceiling fans and lighting, as well as outdoor kitchen and entertainment components, allowing homeowners to create outdoor spaces with the function and finished look of an interior room.

More outdoor living ideas, tips and inspiration are available online at Trex Academy, a special section of the brand’s website where you’ll find a robust mix of resources geared toward deck builders of all skill levels. Helpful planning tools include an AR Deck Visualizer, a decking color selector, a materials cost calculator, and a user-friendly deck designer tool. For those ready to get their projects off the ground, there is a comprehensive library of step-by-step how-to guides and videos for navigating a DIY deck build, along with a handy “Find a Builder” link for sourcing professional contractors in your area. For more information, visit Trex.com.

* DISCLAIMER : Although Trex Transcend Lineage is designed to be cooler than most other composite decking products of a similar color, on a hot sunny day, it will get hot. On hot days, care should be taken to avoid extended contact between exposed skin and the deck surface, especially with young children and those with special needs.

Sources

Backyards Are Zillow’s Must-Have Home Feature for 2023 Light Neutrals Rank as Top Home Exterior Colors for 2023

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Decking Brand and one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by IndustryWeek. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), Twitter (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Trex Licensed Products

Trex ® Outdoor Furniture™ products are manufactured and sold by POLYWOOD under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. 20 year Limited Warranty provided by the manufacturer.

Outdoor Furniture™ products are manufactured and sold by POLYWOOD under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. 20 year Limited Warranty provided by the manufacturer. Trex ® Pergola™, Trex ® Lattice™ and Trex ® Privacy™ products are manufactured and sold by Structureworks, under a Trademark Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. A Limited Warranty is provided by the manufacturer.

Pergola™, Trex Lattice™ and Trex Privacy™ products are manufactured and sold by Structureworks, under a Trademark Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. A Limited Warranty is provided by the manufacturer. Trex® RainEscape® products are manufactured and sold by IBP, LLC under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. RainEscape® is a federally registered trademark of IBP, LLC.

