ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recognizing and reinforcing its innovation and superiority over traditional ledger flashing, Trex® Seal™ Ledger Tape has been honored with two high-profile industry awards. The 11”-wide aluminum-lined butyl-based tape from the makers of Trex® RainEscape® and Trex® Protect™ recently earned a Golden Hammer Award and a PRODUCTS MVP Award for its ingenuity and outstanding performance.

“Awards like these are especially rewarding because they recognize products that bring new levels of excellence to the building industry,” said Dave Kile, founder and owner of Trex RainEscape. “Earning two prestigious awards in just the first year on shelf is a testament to the design and performance benefits of Trex Seal and the need that this product addresses.”

In many deck installations, there is a small gap left between the house and the deck that allows water to seep down and onto the ledger board, where it can collect and penetrate the wood, eventually leading to decay. Protecting the ledger board with proper flashing is critical for ensuring the structural integrity and longevity of a deck. Designed specifically for deck applications, both in its function and size, Trex Seal takes ledger flashing to a whole new level by combining the best performance features of metal and tape flashing in one easy-to-use product. A convenient 5.5” double-release liner allows installers to bend and set it in place without it flexing back like other flashing tapes, making it easy to apply. Further, it is wide enough to provide complete coverage of the ledger and forms a tight seal on boards and around hardware to create a comprehensive waterproof barrier.

HBS Dealer Golden Hammer Award

Trex Seal was lauded by the editorial staff at Hardware + Building Supply Dealer magazine as a winner of the publication’s iconic Golden Hammer Award. This long-standing industry program recognizes products that exemplify the gold standard in home improvement based on innovation, shelf appeal and overall value. Trex Seal was chosen from hundreds of nominations as a 2022 “Golden” honoree for its specially engineered and easy-to-apply design. To view the full list of 2022 HBS Dealer Golden Hammer Award winners, visit the HBS Dealer website at: https://www.hbsdealer.com/.

PRODUCTS MVP Awards

Presented annually by Residential Products magazine, the PRODUCTS MVP Awards are all about finding and recognizing the most innovative and cutting-edge new introductions to the residential construction market. Judged by a panel of industry professionals, Trex Seal was chosen from a record number of submissions this year as an MVP (Most Valuable Product) based on its ability to transform the weatherizing market, ultimately earning the “Gold” award in the category. To view the full list of 2022 MVP Award winners, visit the PRODUCTS website at https://residentialproductsonline.com.

Trex Seal expands the robust portfolio of offerings from the world’s leading brand of high-performance composite decking. Other products include Trex® Protect™ Joist & Beam Tape, Trex® Protect™ Rim Joist Tape and the Trex RainEscape deck drainage system. All four products are designed to prevent moisture penetration and premature deterioration of wooden substructures and can be used with any decking material.

For more information, visit www.trexseal.com.

About Trex ® RainEscape ® , Trex ® Protect™ and Trex ® Seal™

Trex® RainEscape®, Trex® Protect™ and Trex® Seal™ products are manufactured and sold by IBP, LLC under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. RainEscape is a federally registered trademark of IBP, LLC. A 20-year Limited Warranty is provided by the manufacturer.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by Industry Week. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), Twitter (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

