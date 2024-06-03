Category Leader Joins Robust Trex Outdoor Living Portfolio

Trex® Spiral Stairs Bronze Powder Coat with Havana Gold

WINCHESTER, Va., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] is stepping into outdoor living season with a strategic new addition to its roster of licensed partners. In a move that brings together two industry leaders dedicated to enhancing outdoor living spaces with innovative, stylish solutions, the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance composite decking and railing has tapped Paragon Stairs, the largest producer of spiral stairs in the U.S., to be the exclusive supplier for its Trex® Spiral Stairs collection.

“Trex is highly selective when it comes to licensing our brand,” explained Leslie Adkins, group vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex. “We look for manufacturers who share our values and whose products we feel will integrate seamlessly with our portfolio while upholding the promise of premium quality and service that our channel partners and consumers associate with the Trex brand. As the leading manufacturer in its category, Paragon checks all of these boxes and then some. We are excited to have them as part of the extended Trex family and product lineup.”

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Trex,” said Jeff Pieper, president of Paragon Stairs. “Beyond their brand strength and reach, we have been delighted with the collaboration and support that they have offered. In addition, there is alignment between our companies about what’s important – quality, customer satisfaction, and operating with integrity. We are very excited about the growth opportunity that this partnership represents, as well as the opportunity to contribute to the value and enjoyment that Trex customers can derive from our combined market-leading outdoor solutions.”

For the Trex Spiral Stairs collection, Paragon offers two modular systems specifically designed to pair perfectly with Trex decking and railing. Delivering a modern look and effortless installation, the Vista Spiral Stair model elevates outdoor ambiance while emphasizing simplicity and functionality with its mill finish aluminum frame and adjustable sleeves. Adding sophistication and style to any deck, the Summit Spiral Stair features premium powder-coated finishes and a wide range of design options tailored to complement a homeowner’s unique vision. Both models incorporate Trex deck boards in the stair treads for optimal design integration and are backed by a lifetime fabrication warranty.

With more than 5,000 customizable options available, the two models afford virtually endless design possibilities. To simplify the selection process, Paragon starts each project with a free consultation during which a design expert collaborates one-on-one with the contractor and/or homeowner to develop a custom stair design based on that project’s unique specifications. Visitors to the Trex Spiral Stairs website can also build their own set of spiral stairs using the user-friendly online configurator. Additionally, installation is straightforward and can be completed in just a few hours using basic tools.

“Trex Spiral Stairs are ideal for use wherever space may be at a premium,” added Adkins. “Like Trex decking, they’re ultra-durable and engineered to weather the elements. They won’t rust or corrode, making them perfect for coastal applications. And they are beautifully finished to add sophistication and visual appeal to any outdoor living space.”

Manufactured in Collegeville, Pa., Trex Spiral Stairs ship directly to any location within the continental United States. For more information, visit TrexSpiralStairs.com.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking* 4 Years in a Row (2021-2024). The company was also recently included on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2024, named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek and ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023 by Investor’s Business Daily. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

*Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2024 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

About Paragon Stairs

Since 1947, Paragon Stairs has built a reputation and legacy of quality service and unbeatable products. This reputation is rooted in the fact that the company offers a truly unique stair shopping experience and everything is done on a local level in America with shipping available to anywhere within the continental United States. From initial consultation to post-installation, Paragon does its best to help during every stage of the process. It’s a process made of simple elements, but they’re elements that make all the difference and guarantee better service and a better stair. To learn more about Paragon Stairs, visit ParagonStairs.com.

