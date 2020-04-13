TRHC Provides COVID-19 Testing Opportunities to Community Pharmacies Across the United States

Over 3,000 independent pharmacies that utilize TRHC’s PrescribeWellness solution have volunteered to be testing sites

MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tabula Rasa HealthCare Corporation® (NASDAQ: TRHC) , a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announced today a partnership with Irvine-based HealthQuest Esoterics , Inc. to support the preparation and delivery of thousands of testing kits for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The testing kits will be available for TRHC’s PrescribeWellness nationwide network of community pharmacies.

TRHC’s COVID-19 operationalized response preceded the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) recent declaration granting licensed pharmacists authority under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act). This landmark announcement, a testament to the critical role of the pharmacist in the community, enables pharmacists to conduct COVID-19 testing without physician authorization.

“As Americans continue to seek answers and resources related to COVID-19, the role of pharmacy within the patient healthcare continuum becomes ever important,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “By equipping pharmacies across the nation with these tests, TRHC and HealthQuest are helping pharmacies provide additional services to patients in a time of crisis.”

“Access to COVID-19 testing is one of the most pressing health needs in America today,” said HealthQuest Esoterics, Inc. President, Tom Giancursio. “Through TRHC’s PrescribeWellness network of community pharmacies, we are able to provide direct impact to communities throughout the United States to combat this developing pandemic.”

TRHC’s PrescribeWellness patient relationship management solutions enable pharmacists to quickly and accurately execute patient communications to fortify community engagement. In March and April of 2020, the PrescribeWellness solution facilitated the delivery of voice and text messages to more than 2 million patients for COVID-19 awareness, including information on home delivery, curbside or drive-through pickups, front-end items, and reassurance that medications would remain available. A dedicated coronavirus resource webpage was also created for pharmacists.

According to TRHC Executive Vice President for PrescribeWellness, Farah Madhat, PharmD, MA, enhanced clinical services facilitated by TRHC continue to transform the role of the pharmacy from traditional medication dispensary to critical healthcare destination. Through TRHC’s PrescribeWellness solution, patient connections are deepened, enabling pharmacists to operate at the top of their licenses to provide optimized care for safer communities.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com .

About PrescribeWellness

TRHC’s PrescribeWellness solution is a leading cloud-based patient relationship management technology that facilitates collaboration between more than 10,000 pharmacies, payers, providers, pharmaceutical companies and their patients for better health. Visit prescribewellness.com or www.tabularasahealthcare.com/our-solutions/technology-products/ . To order COVID-19 testing kits please visit https://blog.prescribewellness.com/covid-19-testing-kit-order-form/