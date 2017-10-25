TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2017 Third Quarter Results

-New Home Orders up 36% Year-Over-Year on a 9% Increase in Average Selling Communities-

-Backlog Dollar Value up 56% on a 32% increase in Backlog Units-

-Reports Net Income Available to Common Stockholders of $72.3 Million, or $0.48 per Diluted Share-

-Reports $68.2 Million of Land and Lot Revenue and $56.2 Million in Land and Lot Gross Margin-

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Results and Operational Data for Third Quarter 2017 and Comparisons to Third Quarter 2016

Net income available to common stockholders was $72.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $34.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share

New home orders of 1,268 compared to 932, an increase of 36%

Active selling communities averaged 129.8 compared to 119.0, an increase of 9% New home orders per average selling community were 9.8 orders (3.3 monthly) compared to 7.8 orders (2.6 monthly) Cancellation rate of 15% compared to 17%, a decrease of 200 basis points

Backlog units at quarter end of 2,265 homes compared to 1,711, an increase of 32% Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.5 billion compared to $950.2 million, an increase of 56% Average sales price in backlog at quarter end of $654,000 compared to $555,000, an increase of 18%

Home sales revenue of $648.6 million compared to $578.7 million, an increase of 12% New home deliveries of 1,111 homes compared to 1,019 homes, an increase of 9% Average sales price of homes delivered of $584,000 compared to $568,000, an increase of 3%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 19.5% compared to 20.1%, a decrease of 60 basis points Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 22.0%*

Land and lot sales revenue of $68.2 million compared to $2.5 million Land and lot sales gross margin percentage of 82.4% compared to 31.6% Third quarter 2017 results include the sale of a parcel consisting of 69 homebuilding lots located in the Pacific Highlands Ranch community in San Diego, California, representing $66.8 million in land and lot sales revenue and $56.1 million in land and lot gross margin

SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 10.2% compared to 10.9%, a decrease of 70 basis points

Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 47.5% and 45.0%*, respectively, as of September 30, 2017

Repurchased 975,700 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $12.83 for an aggregate dollar amount of $12,519,904 in the three months ended September 30, 2017

Ended third quarter of 2017 with total liquidity of $554.6 million, including cash of $162.4 million and $392.2 million of availability under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility

* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

“I am very pleased with our results this quarter,” said TRI Pointe Group Chief Executive Officer Doug Bauer. “We had a 36% increase in new home orders on a year-over-year basis, driven primarily by a 9% increase in average selling communities and a 27% increase in our monthly absorption rate. We believe this order growth is a strong indicator of the strength in the housing market and the quality of our home offerings. The positive trends we saw for the quarter were broad-based, with our operations in California continuing to produce excellent results and operations in our other markets making improvements with respect to order growth and/or profitability. These trends, coupled with the significant increase to our quarter-ending backlog, put us in a great position to end the year on a high note and carry that momentum into 2018.”

Third Quarter 2017 Operating Results

Net income available to common stockholders was $72.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2017, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $34.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2016. The increase in net income available to common stockholders was primarily due to an increase in land and lot sales gross margin of $55.4 million due primarily to the sale of a parcel consisting of 69 homebuilding lots located in the Pacific Highlands Ranch community in San Diego, California.

Home sales revenue increased $70.0 million, or 12%, to $648.6 million for the third quarter of 2017, as compared to $578.7 million for the third quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily attributable to a 9% increase in new home deliveries to 1,111, and a 3% increase in the average sales price of homes delivered to $584,000, compared to $568,000 in the third quarter of 2016.

New home orders increased 36% to 1,268 homes for the third quarter of 2017, as compared to 932 homes for the same period in 2016. Average selling communities increased 9% to 129.8 for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 119.0 for the third quarter of 2016. The Company’s overall absorption rate per average selling community increased 27% for the third quarter of 2017 to 9.8 orders (3.3 monthly) compared to 7.8 orders (2.6 monthly) during the third quarter of 2016.

The Company ended the quarter with 2,265 homes in backlog, representing approximately $1.5 billion. The average sales price of homes in backlog as of September 30, 2017 increased $99,000, or 18%, to $654,000, compared to $555,000 as of September 30, 2016.

Homebuilding gross margin percentage for the third quarter of 2017 decreased to 19.5%, compared to 20.1% for the third quarter of 2016. Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments in cost of home sales, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 22.0%* for the third quarter of 2017, compared to 22.7%* for the third quarter of 2016. The decrease in homebuilding gross margin percentage was largely due to the mix of homes delivered and increased labor and material cost.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense for the third quarter of 2017 decreased to 10.2% of home sales revenue as compared to 10.9% for the third quarter of 2016 primarily due to increased leverage as a result of a 12% increase in home sales revenue.

“Our homebuilding teams did an excellent job of executing this quarter, as we once again met or exceeded our quarterly guidance for deliveries, average sales prices and homebuilding gross margin,” said TRI Pointe Group President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “In addition, we continue to be encouraged by the quality of our land pipeline and the improvement in both our operations and product. I would especially like to thank and applaud our team in Houston for displaying such dedication, perseverance and compassion for the community in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath. Our team members really came together to help one another and to make sure our communities were safe and back open for business.”

* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company expects to open 14 new communities, and close out of 10, resulting in 131 active selling communities as of December 31, 2017. In addition, the Company anticipates delivering approximately 75% to 80% of its 2,265 units in backlog as of September 30, 2017 at an average sales price of $630,000 to $640,000. The Company anticipates its homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in a range of 21.0% to 22.0% for the fourth quarter resulting in a range of 20.0% to 21.0% for the full year. Finally, the Company expects its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue to be in the range of 7.6% to 7.8% for the fourth quarter and 10.2% to 10.4% for the full year.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 25, 2017. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer and Mike Grubbs, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related presentation slides on the internet through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.TRIPointeGroup.com . Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-3982 for domestic participants or 1-201-493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the TRI Pointe Group Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start. The replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671, and the reference code is #13671772. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About TRI Pointe Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is one of the top ten largest public homebuilders by equity market capitalization in the United States. The company designs, constructs and sells premium single-family homes through its portfolio of six quality brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes® in Arizona; Pardee Homes® in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes® in Washington; Trendmaker® Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes® in California and Colorado; and Winchester® Homes in Maryland and Virginia. Additional information is available at www.TRIPointeGroup.com . Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, financial condition, prospects, and capital spending. Our forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “goal,” “guidance,” “expect,” “intend,” “outlook,” “project,” “potential,” “plan,” “predict,” “target,” “will,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; global economic conditions; raw material prices; oil and other energy prices; the effect of weather, including the re-occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effect of land use, environment and other governmental regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our customers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change Operating Data: Home sales revenue $ 648,638 $ 578,653 $ 69,985 $ 1,609,458 $ 1,558,633 $ 50,825 Homebuilding gross margin $ 126,720 $ 116,330 $ 10,390 $ 314,895 $ 339,073 $ (24,178 ) Homebuilding gross margin % 19.5 % 20.1 % (0.6 )% 19.6 % 21.8 % (2.2 )% Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 22.0 % 22.7 % (0.7 )% 22.0 % 24.0 % (2.0 )% Land and lot sales revenue $ 68,218 $ 2,535 $ 65,683 $ 69,661 $ 70,204 $ (543 ) Land and lot gross margin $ 56,217 $ 801 $ 55,416 $ 56,362 $ 53,231 $ 3,131 Land and lot gross margin % 82.4 % 31.6 % 50.8 % 80.9 % 75.8 % 5.1 % SG&A expense $ 66,135 $ 63,130 $ 3,005 $ 193,502 $ 180,914 $ 12,588 SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue 10.2 % 10.9 % (0.7 )% 12.0 % 11.6 % 0.4 % Net income available to common stockholders $ 72,264 $ 34,834 $ 37,430 $ 113,171 $ 137,310 $ (24,139 ) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 139,550 $ 74,215 $ 65,335 $ 237,755 $ 262,945 $ (25,190 ) Interest incurred $ 22,865 $ 18,601 $ 4,264 $ 61,669 $ 50,030 $ 11,639 Interest in cost of home sales $ 15,623 $ 14,385 $ 1,238 $ 38,448 $ 34,653 $ 3,795 Other Data: Net new home orders 1,268 932 336 4,012 3,339 673 New homes delivered 1,111 1,019 92 2,940 2,784 156 Average selling price of homes delivered $ 584 $ 568 $ 16 $ 547 $ 560 $ (13 ) Average selling communities 129.8 119.0 10.8 127.4 117.0 10.4 Selling communities at end of period 127 123 4 N/A N/A N/A Cancellation rate 15 % 17 % (2 )% 15 % 14 % 1 % Backlog (estimated dollar value) $ 1,482,265 $ 950,171 $ 532,094 Backlog (homes) 2,265 1,711 554 Average selling price in backlog $ 654 $ 555 $ 99 September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 Change Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,396 $ 208,657 $ (46,261 ) Real estate inventories $ 3,303,421 $ 2,910,627 $ 392,794 Lots owned or controlled 27,892 28,309 (417 ) Homes under construction (1) 2,599 1,605 994 Homes completed, unsold 243 405 (162 ) Debt $ 1,669,558 $ 1,382,033 $ 287,525 Stockholders’ equity $ 1,842,429 $ 1,829,447 $ 12,982 Book capitalization $ 3,511,987 $ 3,211,480 $ 300,507 Ratio of debt-to-capital 47.5 % 43.0 % 4.5 % Ratio of net debt-to-net capital* 45.0 % 39.1 % 5.9 %

__________

(1) Homes under construction included 64 and 65 models at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively.

* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 Assets (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,396 $ 208,657 Receivables 84,583 82,500 Real estate inventories 3,303,421 2,910,627 Investments in unconsolidated entities 17,616 17,546 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 161,094 161,495 Deferred tax assets, net 108,664 123,223 Other assets 58,292 60,592 Total assets $ 3,896,066 $ 3,564,640 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 64,038 $ 70,252 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 316,487 263,845 Unsecured revolving credit facility 200,000 200,000 Seller financed loans — 13,726 Senior notes 1,469,558 1,168,307 Total liabilities 2,050,083 1,716,130 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2017 and

December 31, 2016, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;

150,429,021 and 158,626,229 shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 1,504 1,586 Additional paid-in capital 780,715 880,822 Retained earnings 1,060,210 947,039 Total stockholders’ equity 1,842,429 1,829,447 Noncontrolling interests 3,554 19,063 Total equity 1,845,983 1,848,510 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,896,066 $ 3,564,640

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Homebuilding: Home sales revenue $ 648,638 $ 578,653 $ 1,609,458 $ 1,558,633 Land and lot sales revenue 68,218 2,535 69,661 70,204 Other operations revenue 584 606 1,752 1,790 Total revenues 717,440 581,794 1,680,871 1,630,627 Cost of home sales 521,918 462,323 1,294,563 1,219,560 Cost of land and lot sales 12,001 1,734 13,299 16,973 Other operations expense 575 575 1,726 1,724 Sales and marketing 33,179 31,852 92,209 90,621 General and administrative 32,956 31,278 101,293 90,293 Homebuilding income from operations 116,811 54,032 177,781 211,456 Equity in (loss) income of unconsolidated entities — (20 ) 1,646 181 Other income, net 26 21 147 287 Homebuilding income before income taxes 116,837 54,033 179,574 211,924 Financial Services: Revenues 295 235 881 762 Expenses 82 72 233 183 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 1,351 1,247 2,911 3,246 Financial services income before income taxes 1,564 1,410 3,559 3,825 Income before income taxes 118,401 55,443 183,133 215,749 Provision for income taxes (46,112 ) (20,298 ) (69,824 ) (77,701 ) Net income 72,289 35,145 113,309 138,048 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (25 ) (311 ) (138 ) (738 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 72,264 $ 34,834 $ 113,171 $ 137,310 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.22 $ 0.73 $ 0.85 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.22 $ 0.73 $ 0.85 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 151,214,744 160,614,055 155,238,206 161,456,520 Diluted 152,129,825 161,267,509 155,936,076 161,916,352

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New Homes Delivered: Maracay Homes 164 $ 477 165 $ 412 447 $ 459 400 $ 403 Pardee Homes 328 502 302 623 896 478 828 587 Quadrant Homes 79 686 90 531 206 649 287 515 Trendmaker Homes 104 504 121 516 343 493 335 506 TRI Pointe Homes 332 720 260 645 783 669 678 667 Winchester Homes 104 579 81 550 265 561 256 554 Total 1,111 $ 584 1,019 $ 568 2,940 $ 547 2,784 $ 560 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New Homes Delivered: California 535 $ 640 412 $ 716 1,272 $ 603 1,093 $ 707 Colorado 30 591 30 526 97 593 118 505 Maryland 77 562 55 510 192 534 169 504 Virginia 27 625 26 634 73 633 87 650 Arizona 164 477 165 412 447 459 400 403 Nevada 95 458 120 377 310 414 295 360 Texas 104 504 121 516 343 493 335 506 Washington 79 686 90 531 206 649 287 515 Total 1,111 $ 584 1,019 $ 568 2,940 $ 547 2,784 $ 560

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New Home Orders: Maracay Homes 158 13.5 134 17.8 504 15.3 526 18.1 Pardee Homes 421 30.8 283 22.5 1,282 29.3 936 22.8 Quadrant Homes 84 8.3 49 7.3 311 7.6 274 8.5 Trendmaker Homes 113 29.3 130 29.0 393 30.9 385 26.8 TRI Pointe Homes 378 34.7 239 28.7 1,144 31.9 883 27.3 Winchester Homes 114 13.2 97 13.7 378 12.4 335 13.5 Total 1,268 129.8 932 119.0 4,012 127.4 3,339 117.0 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New Home Orders: California 632 45.2 380 35.0 1,885 43.1 1,333 34.3 Colorado 40 8.0 31 5.0 144 6.5 107 4.8 Maryland 81 10.0 72 7.2 265 9.0 214 6.7 Virginia 33 3.2 25 6.5 113 3.4 121 6.8 Arizona 158 13.5 134 17.8 504 15.3 526 18.1 Nevada 127 12.3 111 11.2 397 11.6 379 11.0 Texas 113 29.3 130 29.0 393 30.9 385 26.8 Washington 84 8.3 49 7.3 311 7.6 274 8.5 Total 1,268 129.8 932 119.0 4,012 127.4 3,339 117.0

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) As of September 30, 2017 As of September 30, 2016 Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog: Maracay Homes 305 $ 154,324 $ 506 329 $ 144,127 $ 438 Pardee Homes 646 436,376 676 382 182,263 477 Quadrant Homes 206 160,202 778 130 83,467 642 Trendmaker Homes 213 107,968 507 186 98,874 532 TRI Pointe Homes 659 481,537 731 495 319,823 646 Winchester Homes 236 141,858 601 189 121,617 643 Total 2,265 $ 1,482,265 $ 654 1,711 $ 950,171 $ 555 As of September 30, 2017 As of September 30, 2016 Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog: California 1,015 $ 750,947 $ 740 641 $ 387,125 $ 604 Colorado 106 65,563 619 73 42,809 586 Maryland 175 98,920 565 122 75,444 618 Virginia 61 42,937 704 67 46,172 689 Arizona 305 154,324 506 329 144,127 438 Nevada 184 101,404 551 163 72,153 443 Texas 213 107,968 507 186 98,874 532 Washington 206 160,202 778 130 83,467 642 Total 2,265 $ 1,482,265 $ 654 1,711 $ 950,171 $ 555

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued

(unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 Lots Owned or Controlled: Maracay Homes 2,606 2,053 Pardee Homes 15,655 16,912 Quadrant Homes 1,685 1,582 Trendmaker Homes 1,856 1,999 TRI Pointe Homes 3,784 3,479 Winchester Homes 2,306 2,284 Total 27,892 28,309 September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 Lots Owned or Controlled: California 16,403 17,245 Colorado 817 918 Maryland 1,661 1,779 Virginia 645 505 Arizona 2,606 2,053 Nevada 2,219 2,228 Texas 1,856 1,999 Washington 1,685 1,582 Total 27,892 28,309 September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 Lots by Ownership Type: Lots owned 24,803 25,283 Lots controlled (1) 3,089 3,026 Total 27,892 28,309

__________

(1) As of September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 % 2016 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 648,638 100.0 % $ 578,653 100.0 % Cost of home sales 521,918 80.5 % 462,323 79.9 % Homebuilding gross margin 126,720 19.5 % 116,330 20.1 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 15,623 2.4 % 14,385 2.5 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 374 0.1 % 389 0.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 142,717 22.0 % $ 131,104 22.7 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 19.5 % 20.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 22.0 % 22.7 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 % 2016 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 1,609,458 100.0 % $ 1,558,633 100.0 % Cost of home sales 1,294,563 80.4 % 1,219,560 78.2 % Homebuilding gross margin 314,895 19.6 % 339,073 21.8 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 38,448 2.4 % 34,653 2.2 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 1,169 0.1 % 678 0.0 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 354,512 22.0 % $ 374,404 24.0 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 19.6 % 21.8 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 22.0 % 24.0 %

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 Unsecured revolving credit facility $ 200,000 $ 200,000 Seller financed loans — 13,726 Senior notes 1,469,558 1,168,307 Total debt 1,669,558 1,382,033 Stockholders’ equity 1,842,429 1,829,447 Total capital $ 3,511,987 $ 3,211,480 Ratio of debt-to-capital(1) 47.5 % 43.0 % Total debt $ 1,669,558 $ 1,382,033 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (162,396 ) (208,657 ) Net debt 1,507,162 1,173,376 Stockholders’ equity 1,842,429 1,829,447 Net capital $ 3,349,591 $ 3,002,823 Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2) 45.0 % 39.1 %

__________

(1) The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing debt by the sum of debt plus equity.

(2) The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus equity.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income before (a) interest expense, (b) income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales and (e) amortization of stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (f) impairment and lot option abandonments and (g) restructuring charges. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.