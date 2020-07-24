Breaking News
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results

-June Net New Home Orders up 28% Year-Over-Year-
-Backlog Dollar Value up 17% Year-Over-Year-
-Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 21.6%-
-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.43-

IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“TRI Pointe Group experienced a significant rebound from the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, with double-digit revenue growth and significant margin expansion as compared to the prior-year period, as well as improving order trends as the second quarter of 2020 progressed,” said TRI Pointe Group Chief Executive Officer Doug Bauer. “Net income for the quarter was $56.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, representing a 115% improvement over the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of costs related to the early extinguishment of debt and a workforce reduction plan, net income was $65.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share. These results are a testament to the resiliency of our Company and underscore the heightened demand for single-family homes that currently exists in our country.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “Following the initial shock to the economy brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, order activity steadily improved as the second quarter progressed, culminating in a 28% year-over-year improvement in net new home orders for the month of June, including a 36% year-over-year increase in California. This momentum has carried into July, with net new home orders up over 40% for the first three weeks of the month as compared to the prior-year period. The order activity has been broad-based, both from a geographic and product segment standpoint, and we have been actively raising prices in most markets in response to the strong demand.”

Mr. Bauer concluded, “While the long-term impact of the virus on the economy and our industry remains unclear, TRI Pointe Group is well positioned to navigate these uncertain times thanks to our seasoned management team, our well capitalized balance sheet and our strong market positioning. In addition, our team members have done an excellent job adapting to this new environment, giving me confidence that our Company will emerge from this health crisis a better and more efficient homebuilder.”

Results and Operational Data for Second Quarter 2020 and Comparisons to Second Quarter 2019

  • Net income was $56.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $26.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded costs related to the early extinguishment and refinancing of a portion of its Senior Notes due 2021 in connection with the issuance of its Senior Notes due 2028 during the quarter. The charge incurred was $6.9 million and is included in other expense (income), net on the Company’s consolidated statements of operations. In addition, the Company incurred $5.5 million of restructuring charges related to a workforce reduction plan that was implemented in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding these items, adjusted net income was $65.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.* 
  • Home sales revenue of $766.9 million compared to $692.1 million, an increase of 11%
    • New home deliveries of 1,229 homes compared to 1,125 homes, an increase of 9%
    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $624,000 compared to $615,000, an increase of 1%
  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 21.6% compared to 17.0%, an increase of 460 basis points
    • Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 24.6%*
  • SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 10.8% compared to 12.1%, a decrease of 130 basis points
  • Net new home orders of 1,332 compared to 1,491, a decrease of 11%
  • Active selling communities averaged 144.3 compared to 146.0, a decrease of 1%
    • Net new home orders per average selling community were 9.2 orders (3.1 monthly) compared to 10.2 orders (3.4 monthly)
    • Cancellation rate of 21% compared to 16%
  • Backlog units at quarter end of 2,558 homes compared to 2,208, an increase of 16%
    • Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.7 billion compared to $1.4 billion, an increase of 17%
    • Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $656,000 compared to $652,000, an increase of 1%
  • Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 39.4% and 30.2%*, respectively, as of June 30, 2020
  • Issued $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.70% Senior Notes due 2028
    • Proceeds from the issuance during the quarter were used to pay off $216 million of the $300 million of Senior Notes due 2021 that were tendered in a cash tender offer, with the remainder of the notes redeemed in early July.
  • Ended the second quarter of 2020 with total liquidity of $1.0 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $474.5 million and $559.4 million of availability under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility

* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

“The health and safety of our employees, trade partners and customers continues to be our top priority as we conduct our business in the era of COVID-19”, said TRI Pointe Group President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell.  “We have implemented a number of safety protocols across our organization that encourage social distancing and allow for employees to work from home in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. Fortunately, we have been successful in our sales efforts despite the reduced in-person interaction, thanks to our virtual sales capabilities and the investments we have made in our online presence. We believe this new way of shopping for a home will be a lasting shift in consumer behavior and will lead to a more efficient sales model over time.”

Outlook

There remains significant uncertainty regarding COVID-19 and future developments, including the duration and severity of the outbreak, as well as the related short-term and long-term impacts on the economy. The following outlook is based on the Company’s backlog as of June 30, 2020, current market dynamics and management’s estimates.  Actual results could differ due to, among other things, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the severity and duration of the outbreak and disruptions to the economy that may result from the pandemic. 

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,100 and 1,200 homes at an average sales price between $620,000 and $630,000.  The Company expects its homebuilding gross margin percentage will be in the range of 20.0% to 21.0% for the third quarter of 2020 and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue will be in the range of 10.2% to 10.7% during such period. Lastly, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 will be in the range of 25% to 26%.

For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 4,400 and 4,700 homes at an average sales price between $620,000 and $630,000. In addition, the Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage will be in the range of 20.0% to 21.0% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue will be in the range of 11.0% to 11.5%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year will be in the range of 24% to 25%.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 24, 2020.  The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at presentation slides on the internet through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TRIPointeGroup.com. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the TRI Pointe Group Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13706410. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About TRI Pointe Group®

Headquartered in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a family of premium, regional homebuilders that designs, builds, and sells homes in major U.S. markets. As one of the top 10 largest public homebuilding companies based on revenue in the United States, TRI Pointe Group combines the resources, operational sophistication, and leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, community ties, and agility of local homebuilders. The TRI Pointe Group family includes Maracay® in Arizona, Pardee Homes® in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes® in Washington, Trendmaker® Homes in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes® in California, Colorado and the Carolinas, and Winchester® Homes* in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine, recognized in Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, and garnered the 2015 Builder of the Year Award by Builder magazine. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. For more information, please visit www.TriPointeGroup.com.  

*Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which are highly uncertain and subject to rapid change, cannot be predicted and will depend upon future developments, including the severity and the duration of the outbreak, the duration of existing and future social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, further mitigation strategies taken by applicable government authorities, the availability and efficacy of a vaccine, adequate testing and treatments and the prevalence of widespread immunity to COVID-19; the impacts on our supply chain, the health of our employees, service providers and trade partners, and the reactions of U.S. and global markets and their effects on consumer confidence and spending; the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations, particularly within California; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; raw material and labor prices and availability; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the re-occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.  

Investor Relations Contact:
Drew Mackintosh, Mackintosh Investor Relations
[email protected], 949-478-8696

Media Contact:
Carol Ruiz, [email protected], 310-437-0045

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA 
(dollars in thousands) 
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019   Change   % Change   2020   2019   Change   % Change
Operating Data: (unaudited)
Home sales revenue $ 766,942     $ 692,138     $ 74,804     11  %   $ 1,361,780     $ 1,184,841     $ 176,939     15  %
Homebuilding gross margin $ 165,508     $ 117,454     $ 48,054     41  %   $ 287,464     $ 188,621     $ 98,843     52  %
Homebuilding gross margin % 21.6  %   17.0  %   4.6  %       21.1  %   15.9  %   5.2  %    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 24.6  %   19.6  %   5.0  %       24.1  %   19.1  %   5.0  %    
SG&A expense $ 82,748     $ 83,919     $ (1,171 )   (1 )%   $ 165,222     $ 161,505     $ 3,717     2  %
SG&A expense as a % of home sales
  revenue		 10.8  %   12.1  %   (1.3 )%       12.1  %   13.6  %   (1.5 )%    
Net income $ 56,528     $ 26,262     $ 30,266     115  %   $ 88,411     $ 26,333     $ 62,078     236  %
Adjusted net income* $ 65,921     $ 26,262     $ 39,659     151  %   $ 97,841     $ 26,333     $ 71,508     272  %
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 120,771     $ 63,617     $ 57,154     90  %   $ 188,727     $ 91,766     $ 96,961     106  %
Interest incurred $ 21,828     $ 21,962     $ (134 )   (1 )%   $ 42,607     $ 45,335     $ (2,728   (6 )%
Interest in cost of home sales $ 21,801     $ 18,071     $ 3,730     21  %   $ 38,623     $ 32,262     $ 6,361     20  %
                               
Other Data:                              
Net new home orders 1,332     1,491     (159 )   (11 )%   2,993     2,812     181     6  %
New homes delivered 1,229     1,125     104     9  %   2,187     1,939     248     13  %
Average sales price of homes delivered $ 624     $ 615     $ 9     1  %   $ 623     $ 611     $ 12     2  %
Cancellation rate 21  %   16  %   5  %       17  %   15  %   2  %    
Average selling communities 144.3     146.0     (1.7 )   (1 )%   142.4     147.0     (4.6   (3 )%
Selling communities at end of period 145     146     (1 )   (1 )%                
Backlog (estimated dollar value) $ 1,679,068     $ 1,438,548     $ 240,520     17  %                
Backlog (homes) 2,558     2,208     350     16  %                
Average sales price in backlog $ 656     $ 652     $ 4     1  %                
                               
  June 30,   December 31,                        
  2020   2019   Change   % Change                
Balance Sheet Data: (unaudited)                            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 474,545     $ 329,011     $ 145,534     44  %                
Real estate inventories $ 3,012,622     $ 3,065,436     $ (52,814 )   (2 )%                
Lots owned or controlled 29,800     30,029     (229 )   (1 )%                
Homes under construction (1) 2,326     2,269     57     3  %                
Homes completed, unsold 198     343     (145 )   (42 )%                
Debt $ 1,416,189     $ 1,283,985     $ 132,204     10  %                
Stockholders’ equity $ 2,175,799     $ 2,186,530     $ (10,731 )   (0.5 )%                
Book capitalization $ 3,591,988     $ 3,470,515     $ 121,473     4  %                
Ratio of debt-to-capital 39.4  %   37.0  %   2.4  %                    
Ratio of net debt-to-net capital* 30.2  %   30.4  %   (0.2 )%                    

__________
(1) Homes under construction included 49 and 78 models at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
*   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  June 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
Assets (unaudited)    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 474,545   $ 329,011
Receivables 87,580   69,276
Real estate inventories 3,012,622   3,065,436
Investments in unconsolidated entities 36,040   11,745
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 159,626   159,893
Deferred tax assets, net 39,744   49,904
Other assets 167,747   173,425
Total assets $ 3,977,904   $ 3,858,690
       
Liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 71,086   $ 66,120
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 314,818   322,043
Loans payable 250,000   250,000
Senior notes 1,166,189   1,033,985
Total liabilities 1,802,093   1,672,148
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no
  shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and 
  December 31, 2019, respectively		  
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;
  130,325,865 and 136,149,633 shares issued and outstanding at
  June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively		 1,303   1,361
Additional paid-in capital 482,111   581,195
Retained earnings 1,692,385   1,603,974
Total stockholders’ equity 2,175,799   2,186,530
Noncontrolling interests 12   12
Total equity 2,175,811   2,186,542
Total liabilities and equity $ 3,977,904   $ 3,858,690

﻿

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS 
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Homebuilding:              
Home sales revenue $ 766,942       $ 692,138       $ 1,361,780       $ 1,184,841    
Land and lot sales revenue 220       5,183       220       6,212    
Other operations revenue 648       637       1,266       1,235    
Total revenues 767,810       697,958       1,363,266       1,192,288    
Cost of home sales 601,434       574,684       1,074,316       996,220    
Cost of land and lot sales 374       5,562       576       7,057    
Other operations expense 624       627       1,248       1,217    
Sales and marketing 45,194       47,065       87,831       86,054    
General and administrative 37,554       36,854       77,391       75,451    
Restructuring charges 5,549             5,549          
Homebuilding income from operations 77,081       33,166       116,355       26,289    
Equity in loss of unconsolidated entities (25 )     (26 )     (39 )     (51 )  
Other (expense) income, net (6,328 )     153       (5,955 )     6,394    
Homebuilding income before income taxes 70,728       33,293       110,361       32,632    
Financial Services:              
Revenues 2,296       756       3,890       1,058    
Expenses 1,285       627       2,364       948    
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 2,932       1,972       4,488       2,747    
Financial services income before income taxes 3,943       2,101       6,014       2,857    
Income before income taxes 74,671       35,394       116,375       35,489    
Provision for income taxes (18,143 )     (9,132 )     (27,964 )     (9,156 )  
Net income $ 56,528       $ 26,262       $ 88,411       $ 26,333    
Earnings per share              
Basic $ 0.43       $ 0.18       $ 0.67       $ 0.19    
Diluted $ 0.43       $ 0.18       $ 0.67       $ 0.18    
Weighted average shares outstanding              
Basic 130,292,563       142,244,166       132,326,856       142,055,766    
Diluted 130,506,567       142,471,191       132,763,775       142,431,725    

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE
(dollars in thousands) 
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
  New
Homes
Delivered		   Average
Sales
Price		   New
Homes
Delivered		   Average
Sales
Price		   New
Homes
Delivered		   Average
Sales
Price		   New
Homes
Delivered		   Average
Sales
Price
New Homes Delivered:                              
Maracay 165   $ 525   106   $ 525   305   $ 519   180   $ 529
Pardee Homes 362   669   325   599   619   680   567   581
Quadrant Homes 40   916   67   1,051   92   871   111   1,024
Trendmaker Homes 254   477   250   468   463   469   404   463
TRI Pointe Homes 292   707   281   686   518   705   523   697
Winchester Homes 116   635   96   642   190   632   154   615
Total 1,229   $ 624   1,125   $ 615   2,187   $ 623   1,939   $ 611
                               
                               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
  New
Homes
Delivered		   Average
Sales
Price		   New
Homes
Delivered		   Average
Sales
Price		   New
Homes
Delivered		   Average
Sales
Price		   New
Homes
Delivered		   Average
Sales
Price
New Homes Delivered:                              
California 490   $ 737   408   $ 661   829   $ 747   736   $ 669
Colorado 55   595   81   569   119   580   153   559
Maryland 75   556   68   533   130   558   106   509
Virginia 41   777   28   906   60   791   48   849
Arizona 165   525   106   525   305   519   180   529
Nevada 109   505   117   613   189   515   201   578
Texas 254   477   250   468   463   469   404   463
Washington 40   916   67   1,051   92   871   111   1,024
Total 1,229   $ 624   1,125   $ 615   2,187   $ 623   1,939   $ 611

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
  Net New
Home
Orders		   Average
Selling
Communities		   Net New
Home
Orders		   Average
Selling
Communities		   Net New
Home
Orders		   Average
Selling
Communities		   Net New
Home
Orders		   Average
Selling
Communities
Net New Home Orders:                              
Maracay 162   19.0   253   15.0   402   16.9   414   13.4
Pardee Homes 423   44.0   522   44.5   898   43.0   955   44.4
Quadrant Homes 105   9.5   67   6.5   231   8.3   142   6.9
Trendmaker Homes 205   29.8   247   37.5   439   30.1   490   38.6
TRI Pointe Homes 327   30.3   294   28.5   741   31.4   589   29.6
Winchester Homes 110   11.7   108   14.0   282   12.7   222   14.1
Total 1,332   144.3   1,491   146.0   2,993   142.4   2,812   147.0
                               
                               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
  Net New
Home
Orders		   Average
Selling
Communities		   Net New
Home
Orders		   Average
Selling
Communities		   Net New
Home
Orders		   Average
Selling
Communities		   Net New
Home
Orders		   Average
Selling
Communities
Net New Home Orders:                              
California 598   54.0   616   54.0   1,262   54.9   1,133   54.3
Colorado 50   3.8   56   6.3   109   4.1   137   6.6
Maryland 80   8.5   84   10.0   203   9.1   168   9.9
Virginia 30   3.3   24   4.0   79   3.6   54   4.2
Arizona 162   19.0   253   15.0   402   16.9   414   13.4
Nevada 102   16.5   144   12.7   268   15.4   274   13.1
Texas 205   29.7   247   37.5   439   30.1   490   38.6
Washington 105   9.5   67   6.5   231   8.3   142   6.9
Total 1,332   144.3   1,491   146.0   2,993   142.4   2,812   147.0

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued
(dollars in thousands) 
(unaudited)
 
  As of June 30, 2020   As of June 30, 2019
  Backlog
Units		   Backlog
Dollar
Value		   Average
Sales
Price		   Backlog
Units		   Backlog
Dollar
Value		   Average
Sales
Price
Backlog:                      
Maracay 427   $ 255,916   $ 599   385   $ 211,935   $ 550
Pardee Homes 739   494,785   670   790   602,054   762
Quadrant Homes 228   213,093   935   77   65,968   857
Trendmaker Homes 321   146,650   457   399   195,871   491
TRI Pointe Homes 552   383,826   695   384   252,708   658
Winchester Homes 291   184,798   635   173   110,012   636
Total 2,558   $ 1,679,068   $ 656   2,208   $ 1,438,548   $ 652
                       
                       
  As of June 30, 2020   As of June 30, 2019
  Backlog
Units		   Backlog
Dollar
Value		   Average
Sales
Price		   Backlog
Units		   Backlog
Dollar
Value		   Average
Sales
Price
Backlog:                      
California 985   $ 689,789   $ 700   853   $ 671,695   $ 787
Colorado 90   54,170   602   128   73,429   574
Maryland 190   108,856   573   123   63,321   515
Virginia 101   75,942   752   50   46,691   934
Arizona 427   255,916   599   385   211,935   550
Nevada 216   134,652   623   193   109,638   568
Texas 321   146,650   457   399   195,871   491
Washington 228   213,093   935   77   65,968   857
Total 2,558   $ 1,679,068   $ 656   2,208   $ 1,438,548   $ 652

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued 
(unaudited)
 
  June 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
Lots Owned or Controlled(1):      
Maracay 3,490   3,730
Pardee Homes 12,950   13,267
Quadrant Homes 1,010   1,103
Trendmaker Homes 4,213   4,034
TRI Pointe Homes 6,369   6,170
Winchester Homes 1,768   1,725
Total 29,800   30,029
       
       
  June 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
Lots Owned or Controlled(1):      
California 14,148   14,677
Colorado 1,126   1,033
Maryland 1,050   1,140
Virginia 718   585
Arizona 3,490   3,730
Nevada 2,024   2,026
North Carolina 1,909   1,590
South Carolina 112   111
Texas 4,213   4,034
Washington 1,010   1,103
Total 29,800   30,029
       
       
  June 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
Lots by Ownership Type:      
Lots owned 21,749   22,845
Lots controlled(1) 8,051   7,184
Total 29,800   30,029

__________
(1) As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES 
(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2020   %   2019   %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 766,942     100.0  %   $ 692,138     100.0  %
Cost of home sales 601,434     78.4  %   574,684     83.0  %
Homebuilding gross margin 165,508     21.6  %   117,454     17.0  %
Add: interest in cost of home sales 21,801     2.8  %   18,071     2.6  %
Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 1,380     0.2  %   288     0.0  %
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 188,689     24.6  %   $ 135,813     19.6  %
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 21.6  %       17.0  %    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 24.6  %       19.6  %    

  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020   %   2019   %
Home sales revenue $ 1,361,780     100.0  %   $ 1,184,841     100.0  %
Cost of home sales 1,074,316     78.9  %   996,220     84.1  %
Homebuilding gross margin 287,464     21.1   %   188,621     15.9  %
Add: interest in cost of home sales 38,623     2.8  %   32,262     2.7  %
Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 1,729     0.1  %   5,490     0.5  %
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin(1) $ 327,816     24.1  %   $ 226,373     19.1  %
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 21.1  %       15.9  %    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage(1) 24.1  %       19.1  %    

 
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

  June 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
Loans payable $ 250,000     $ 250,000  
Senior notes 1,166,189     1,033,985  
Total debt 1,416,189     1,283,985  
Stockholders’ equity 2,175,799     2,186,530  
Total capital $ 3,591,988     $ 3,470,515  
Ratio of debt-to-capital(1) 39.4  %   37.0  %
       
Total debt $ 1,416,189     $ 1,283,985  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (474,545 )   (329,011 )
Net debt 941,644     954,974  
Stockholders’ equity 2,175,799     2,186,530  
Net capital $ 3,117,443     $ 3,141,504  
Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2) 30.2  %   30.4  %

__________
(1) The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt plus stockholders’ equity.
(2) The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus stockholders’ equity.

 
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation, (f) impairments and lot option abandonments, (g) early loan termination costs and (h) restructuring charges. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
  (in thousands)
Net income $ 56,528     $ 26,262     $ 88,411     $ 26,333  
Interest expense:              
Interest incurred 21,828     21,962     42,607     45,335  
Interest capitalized (21,828 )   (21,962 )   (42,607 )   (45,335 )
Amortization of interest in cost of sales 21,806     18,107     38,628     32,440  
Provision for income taxes 18,143     9,132     27,964     9,156  
Depreciation and amortization 6,720     6,477     12,176     11,561  
EBITDA 103,197     59,978     167,179     79,490  
Amortization of stock-based compensation 3,786     3,351     7,411     6,786  
Impairments and lot option abandonments 1,380     288     1,729     5,490  
Early loan termination costs 6,859         6,859      
Restructuring charges 5,549         5,549      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 120,771     $ 63,617     $ 188,727     $ 91,766  

 

 
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments to income before income taxes, (provision) benefit for income taxes, net income, net income available to common stockholders and earnings per share (diluted). We believe reflecting these adjustments is useful to investors in understanding our recurring operations by eliminating the varying effects of certain non-routine events, and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other homebuilders to the extent they provide similar information.

  Three Months Ended June 30, 2020   Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
  As Reported   Adjustments   Adjusted   As Reported   Adjustments   Adjusted
  (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income before income taxes $ 74,671     $ 12,408   (1 ) $ 87,079     $ 116,375     $ 12,408   (1 ) $ 128,783  
Provision for income taxes (18,143 )   (3,015 ) (2 ) (21,158 )   (27,964 )   (2,978 ) (2 ) (30,942 )
Net income $ 56,528     $ 9,393     $ 65,921     $ 88,411     $ 9,430     $ 97,841  
Earnings per share                      
Diluted $ 0.43         $ 0.51     $ 0.67         $ 0.74  
Weighted average shares outstanding                      
Diluted 130,507         130,507     132,764         132,764  
                       
Effective tax rate 24.3  %       24.3  %   24.0  %       24.0  %

_________

  1. Includes (i) a $6.9 million charge related to the early extinguishment of a portion of our Senior Notes due 2021, which is included in other (expense) income, net on our consolidated statements of operations, and (ii) $5.5 million of restructuring charges related to a workforce reduction plan.
  2. Includes a tax adjustment to reflect the higher pretax earnings associated with the aforementioned adjustments.

