Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which is available at investors.tripointehomes.com/ESG. The report details the company’s ideals and endeavors regarding important ESG policies, actions and commitments to advance its sustainability initiatives and positively impact society.

“In 2021, we continued to refine and improve on the initiatives we established for our company in our ESG report last year,” said Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “We are committed to making a difference through responsible business practices, and care deeply about creating a diverse and inclusive workplace for our employees. This report outlines the ways in which Tri Pointe strives to live up to these ideals.”

Tri Pointe Homes’ ESG report highlights its corporate governance practices; commitment to healthy, environmentally and socially responsible business practices and building connected communities; and establishment of a passionate workplace culture, including its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, employee engagement, training and development programs and health and safety practices.

“One of the highlights from an ESG perspective in 2021 was the establishment of a baseline for our company’s carbon emissions,” Bauer added. “This new initiative will help us better understand our carbon footprint and allow us to take a step forward in our efforts to provide greater transparency regarding our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.”

The report leverages the reporting framework established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards promulgated by the Value Reporting Foundation for companies within the “Home Builders” industry and the GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard for purposes of greenhouse gas emission disclosures, and also highlights several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to which Tri Pointe Homes believes its current strategies and priorities most closely align.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years, Tri Pointe Homes was also named as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in both 2021 and 2022. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Drew Mackintosh, Mackintosh Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com, 949-478-8696