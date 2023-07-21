Tri Pointe Homes has released its new Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report The 2022 ESG report details Tri Pointe Homes’ ideals and endeavors regarding important ESG policies, actions, and commitments to advance its sustainability initiatives and positively impact society.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, which is available at investors.tripointehomes.com/ESG. The report details the company’s ideals and endeavors regarding important ESG policies, actions, and commitments to advance its sustainability initiatives and positively impact society.

“In 2022, we continued to iterate upon our ESG program, including through the incorporation of new materials, technologies, and features into LivingSmart®, our commitment to healthy and environmentally responsible business practices,” said Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “We take pride in focusing on how doing business the right way positively impacts others, including our team members, trade partners, homebuyers, and the individuals in the communities in which we build.”

Tri Pointe Homes’ ESG report highlights its corporate governance practices and commitment to healthy, environmentally, and socially responsible business practices. Additional highlights include details regarding the company’s focus on building connected communities; cultivating a passionate workplace culture, including through its diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging initiatives, employee engagement, and training and development programs; and health and safety practices.

“In the past year, we were honored with recognition by Fortune Magazine as one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, along with being named by Great Place to Work® as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials™, Best Workplaces in Construction™, and Best Workplaces for Women™” in 2022,” Bauer added. “We believe this recognition speaks volumes about the passionate culture and sense of inclusion and belonging that we have cultivated for team members at Tri Pointe Homes.”

The report leverages the reporting framework established by the SASB Standards maintained by the IFRS Foundation for companies within the “Home Builders” industry and the GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard for purposes of greenhouse gas emission disclosures, and also highlights several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to which Tri Pointe Homes believes its current strategies and priorities most closely align.

