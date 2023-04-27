-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.73-

-Home Sales Revenue of $768 Million–

-Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 23.5%-

-Net New Home Orders of 1,619 on a Monthly Absorption Rate of 4.0-

-Debt-to-Capital Ratio of 32.5% and Total Liquidity of $1.7 Billion-

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Tri Pointe Homes met or exceeded all guided metrics for the first quarter, leading to home sales revenue of $768 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $75 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.73,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “While we are pleased with our ability to deliver strong top and bottom line results for the quarter, we are even more encouraged with our ability to generate new home orders while significantly reducing cancellation rates. Our primary goal for the quarter was to boost net new home order pace and volume in response to the macro conditions that dampened both affordability and buyer sentiment through the back half of 2022. Through the implementation of product repositioning, targeted pricing, and incentive strategies, along with solid execution from our teams, we were able to elevate our first quarter absorption rate to 4.0, which is firmly above our pre-pandemic historical seasonal levels.”

Mr. Bauer concluded, “As the housing market continues to rebound from the interest rate reset that took place in 2022, we continue to believe the supply and demand dynamics are a strong tailwind for the homebuilding industry, particularly during a time where the resale market has softened, and inventory is at historically low levels. Tri Pointe Homes is well positioned to capitalize on current market conditions and continue our growth trajectory. As of March 31, 2023, our balance sheet reflects a record low debt-to-capital ratio for the company, as well as record high liquidity of $1.7 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $966 million. We feel these factors provide Tri Pointe Homes with continued flexibility and have positioned us for success in 2023 and beyond.”

Results and Operational Data for First Quarter 2023 and Comparisons to First Quarter 2022

Net income available to common stockholders was $74.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $87.5 million, or $0.81 per diluted share

Home sales revenue of $768.4 million compared to $725.3 million, an increase of 6% New home deliveries of 1,065 homes compared to 1,099 homes, a decrease of 3% Average sales price of homes delivered of $722,000 compared to $660,000, an increase of 9%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.5% compared to 26.8%, a decrease of 330 basis points Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 26.2%*

SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 11.5% compared to 11.1%, an increase of 40 basis points

Net new home orders of 1,619 compared to 1,896, a decrease of 15%

Active selling communities averaged 136.0 compared to 111.5, an increase of 22% Net new home orders per average selling community were 11.9 orders (4.0 monthly) compared to 17.0 orders (5.7 monthly) Cancellation rate of 10% compared to 8%

Backlog units at quarter end of 2,026 homes compared to 3,955, a decrease of 49% Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.5 billion compared to $2.9 billion, a decrease of 49% Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $742,000 compared to $741,000, remaining relatively flat

Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 32.5% and 12.6%*, respectively, as of March 31, 2023

Repurchased 1,574,575 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $23.87 for an aggregate dollar amount of $37.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023

Ended the first quarter of 2023 with total liquidity of $1.7 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $966.3 million and $691.4 million of availability under our revolving credit facility

* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

“Going into this year, our strategic focus was to drive orders, cost reductions, and returns. I am pleased to report that we are experiencing well-diversified demand across all buyer segments and geographic markets,” said Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “Our operating teams have made solid strides in obtaining lower costs throughout our supply chain with costs down 8% to 10% on average in the first quarter. We acknowledge there are still sticky labor constraints, but we remain committed to pursuing further reductions where possible. Regarding cycle times, our teams have been focused on expanding trade resources, improving the material procurement process, and introducing line or phase building in additional markets. These efforts have resulted in a reduction in our cycle times by more than two weeks on average in the first quarter and we believe further improvements are within reach this year.”

Outlook

For the second quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 900 and 1,000 homes at an average sales price between $720,000 and $730,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 22.0% to 23.0% for the second quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 12.0% to 13.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the second quarter to be in the range of 26.0% to 27.0%.

For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 4,500 and 5,000 homes at an average sales price between $690,000 and $700,000.

Earnings Conference Call

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in both 2021 and 2022 and was named on several Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change Operating Data: (unaudited) Home sales revenue $ 768,405 $ 725,251 $ 43,154 6 % Homebuilding gross margin $ 180,287 $ 194,591 $ (14,304 ) (7 )% Homebuilding gross margin % 23.5 % 26.8 % (3.3 )% Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 26.2 % 29.3 % (3.1 )% SG&A expense $ 88,228 $ 80,695 $ 7,533 9 % SG&A expense as a % of home sales

revenue 11.5 % 11.1 % 0.4 % Net income available to common stockholders $ 74,742 $ 87,478 $ (12,736 ) (15 )% Adjusted EBITDA* $ 133,975 $ 146,091 $ (12,116 ) (8 )% Interest incurred $ 37,479 $ 28,553 $ 8,926 31 % Interest in cost of home sales $ 20,226 $ 17,065 $ 3,161 19 % Other Data: Net new home orders 1,619 1,896 (277 ) (15 )% New homes delivered 1,065 1,099 (34 ) (3 )% Average sales price of homes delivered $ 722 $ 660 $ 62 9 % Cancellation rate 10 % 8 % 2 % Average selling communities 136.0 111.5 24.5 22 % Selling communities at end of period 136 116 20 17 % Backlog (estimated dollar value) $ 1,503,382 $ 2,929,187 $ (1,425,805 ) (49 )% Backlog (homes) 2,026 3,955 (1,929 ) (49 )% Average sales price in backlog $ 742 $ 741 $ 1 0 % March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change Balance Sheet Data: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 966,298 $ 889,664 $ 76,634 9 % Real estate inventories $ 3,142,412 $ 3,173,849 $ (31,437 ) (1 )% Lots owned or controlled 32,055 33,794 (1,739 ) (5 )% Homes under construction (1) 2,264 2,373 (109 ) (5 )% Homes completed, unsold 250 288 (38 ) (13 )% Debt $ 1,378,936 $ 1,378,051 $ 885 0 % Stockholders’ equity $ 2,863,623 $ 2,832,389 $ 31,234 1 % Book capitalization $ 4,242,559 $ 4,210,440 $ 32,119 1 % Ratio of debt-to-capital 32.5 % 32.7 % (0.2 )% Ratio of net debt-to-net capital* 12.6 % 14.7 % (2.1 )%

__________

(1) Homes under construction included 78 models at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 966,298 $ 889,664 Receivables 141,076 169,449 Real estate inventories 3,142,412 3,173,849 Investments in unconsolidated entities 134,071 129,837 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 156,603 156,603 Deferred tax assets, net 34,851 34,851 Other assets 163,929 165,687 Total assets $ 4,739,240 $ 4,719,940 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 57,544 $ 62,324 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 436,275 443,034 Loans payable 287,427 287,427 Senior notes 1,091,509 1,090,624 Total liabilities 1,872,755 1,883,409 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 100,172,227 and 101,017,708 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,002 1,010 Additional paid-in capital — 3,685 Retained earnings 2,862,621 2,827,694 Total stockholders’ equity 2,863,623 2,832,389 Noncontrolling interests 2,862 4,142 Total equity 2,866,485 2,836,531 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,739,240 $ 4,719,940

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Homebuilding: Home sales revenue $ 768,405 $ 725,251 Land and lot sales revenue 1,706 1,597 Other operations revenue 674 644 Total revenues 770,785 727,492 Cost of home sales 588,118 530,660 Cost of land and lot sales 1,443 475 Other operations expense 665 646 Sales and marketing 41,862 32,239 General and administrative 46,366 48,456 Homebuilding income from operations 92,331 115,016 Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated entities 227 (55 ) Other income, net 7,604 273 Homebuilding income before income taxes 100,162 115,234 Financial Services: Revenues 8,876 8,752 Expenses 5,831 5,308 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities — 46 Financial services income before income taxes 3,045 3,490 Income before income taxes 103,207 118,724 Provision for income taxes (27,350 ) (30,225 ) Net income 75,857 88,499 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,115 ) (1,021 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 74,742 $ 87,478 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.82 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.81 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 101,019,253 107,326,911 Diluted 101,706,438 108,197,485

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 New

Homes

Delivered

Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered

Average

Sales

Price Arizona 135 $ 785 70 $ 733 California 339 829 514 680 Nevada 98 761 84 686 Washington 18 956 72 972 West total 590 811 740 714 Colorado 44 788 43 626 Texas 210 625 220 501 Central total 254 653 263 521 Carolinas(1) 175 438 28 451 Washington D.C. Area(2) 46 1,023 68 695 East total 221 560 96 624 Total 1,065 $ 722 1,099 $ 660 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net New

Home

Orders

Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders

Average

Selling

Communities Arizona 117 13.0 215 13.3 California 701 53.2 701 39.0 Nevada 84 7.0 145 9.0 Washington 52 5.0 48 3.0 West total 954 78.2 1,109 64.3 Colorado 41 6.0 131 8.0 Texas 314 33.8 415 22.5 Central total 355 39.8 546 30.5 Carolinas(1) 251 14.5 126 8.5 Washington D.C. Area(2) 59 3.5 115 8.2 East total 310 18.0 241 16.7 Total 1,619 136.0 1,896 111.5

(1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.

(2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) As of March 31, 2023 As of March 31, 2022 Backlog

Units

Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog

Units

Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Arizona 360 $ 308,514 $ 857 665 $ 515,500 $ 775 California 660 506,979 768 1,223 1,016,024 831 Nevada 111 86,919 783 387 302,271 781 Washington 69 61,148 886 105 102,756 979 West total 1,200 963,560 803 2,380 1,936,551 814 Colorado 47 35,511 756 272 198,666 730 Texas 386 236,386 612 831 473,755 570 Central total 433 271,897 628 1,103 672,421 610 Carolinas(1) 296 139,815 472 219 102,969 470 Washington D.C. Area(2) 97 128,110 1,321 253 217,246 859 East total 393 267,925 682 472 320,215 678 Total 2,026 $ 1,503,382 $ 742 3,955 $ 2,929,187 $ 741 March 31,

December 31, 2023

2022 Lots Owned or Controlled: Arizona 2,766 2,901 California 11,062 11,399 Nevada 1,528 1,634 Washington 811 827 West total 16,167 16,761 Colorado 1,236 1,600 Texas 10,020 10,361 Central total 11,256 11,961 Carolinas(1) 3,464 3,857 Washington D.C. Area(2) 1,168 1,215 East total 4,632 5,072 Total 32,055 33,794 March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Lots by Ownership Type: Lots owned 18,259 18,762 Lots controlled (3) 13,796 15,032 Total 32,055 33,794

(1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.

(2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

(3) As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, lots controlled for Central include 3,210 and 3,325 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include 124 and 141 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.







RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 % 2022 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 768,405 100.0 % $ 725,251 100.0 % Cost of home sales 588,118 76.5 % 530,660 73.2 % Homebuilding gross margin 180,287 23.5 % 194,591 26.8 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 20,226 2.6 % 17,065 2.4 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 717 0.1 % 489 0.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 201,230 26.2 % $ 212,145 29.3 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 23.5 % 26.8 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 26.2 % 29.3 %





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Loans payable $ 287,427 $ 287,427 Senior notes 1,091,509 1,090,624 Total debt 1,378,936 1,378,051 Stockholders’ equity 2,863,623 2,832,389 Total capital $ 4,242,559 $ 4,210,440 Ratio of debt-to-capital(1) 32.5 % 32.7 % Total debt $ 1,378,936 $ 1,378,051 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (966,298 ) (889,664 ) Net debt 412,638 488,387 Stockholders’ equity 2,863,623 2,832,389 Net capital $ 3,276,261 $ 3,320,776 Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2) 12.6 % 14.7 %

__________

(1) The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt plus stockholders’ equity.

(2) The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus stockholders’ equity.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.