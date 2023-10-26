-Net New Home Orders Increased 122% Year-Over-Year to 1,513-

-Active Selling Communities Increased 23% Year-Over-Year to 163-

-Home Sales Revenue of $825 Million-

-Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 22.3%-

-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.76-

-Debt-to-Capital Ratio of 32.1% and Total Liquidity of $1.5 Billion-

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Tri Pointe delivered a strong operational performance in the third quarter, surpassing our delivery guidance and generating home sales revenue of $825 million,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “We were able to execute well through our backlog conversion, as well as our ability to sell and close move-in ready spec homes during the quarter, ultimately leading to $75.4 million in net income available to common stockholders, or $0.76 per diluted share. Despite the persistence of elevated mortgage rates, much of the third quarter demonstrated stronger seasonal demand than normal, due largely to the underlying fundamentals of our industry, as well as the severe lack of resale supply available on the market.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “Our strategic focus remains on growing scale within our current markets, while also growing our market diversification through organic expansion or M&A opportunities. During the third quarter, we announced our organic entrance into the Salt Lake City, Utah market, which we view as having a diverse, strong, and growing economy coupled with a desirable quality of life, and we are very excited to commence operations this year.”

“Consistent with our strategic initiatives for the year, our ability to remain disciplined with cost while normalizing our cycle times helped us deliver both strong top and bottom-line results for the third quarter,” said Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “As we move into the fourth quarter, our focus on operational efficiency remains unwavering. Further, with mortgage rates remaining elevated, we are acutely focused on the impact this has on affordability and buyer sentiment, and we are well-positioned to tactically implement the pricing and incentive strategies necessary to achieve our targeted sales goals.”

Mr. Bauer concluded, “Our robust balance sheet and strong liquidity position not only enable us to navigate the current market dynamics with resilience, but also enable us to swiftly capitalize on emerging opportunities. As macroeconomic circumstances continue to unfold, we believe the backdrop for new housing remains positive, and Tri Pointe is well positioned to seize the opportunities which have been further exacerbated by the growing scarcity of resale supply.”

Results and Operational Data for Third Quarter 2023 and Comparisons to Third Quarter 2022

Net income available to common stockholders was $75.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $149.2 million, or $1.45 per diluted share

Home sales revenue of $825.3 million compared to $1.1 billion, a decrease of 22% New home deliveries of 1,223 homes compared to 1,463 homes, a decrease of 16% Average sales price of homes delivered of $675,000 compared to $723,000, a decrease of 7%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 22.3% compared to 27.1%, a decrease of 480 basis points Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 25.6%*

SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 12.3% compared to 9.1%, an increase of 320 basis points

Net new home orders of 1,513 compared to 681, an increase of 122%

Active selling communities averaged 154.8 compared to 128.3, an increase of 21% Net new home orders per average selling community were 9.8 orders (3.3 monthly) compared to 5.3 orders (1.8 monthly) Cancellation rate of 10% compared to 27%

Backlog units at quarter end of 3,055 homes compared to 3,044 Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $2.1 billion compared to $2.4 billion, a decrease of 13% Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $693,000 compared to $797,000, a decrease of 13%

Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 32.1% and 15.4%*, respectively, as of September 30, 2023

Repurchased 1,753,045 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $31.10 for an aggregate dollar amount of $54.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023

Ended the third quarter of 2023 with total liquidity of $1.5 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $849.0 million and $699.9 million of availability under our revolving credit facility

* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

Outlook

For the fourth quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,600 and 1,800 homes at an average sales price between $670,000 and $680,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 22.0% to 23.0% for the fourth quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 10.0% to 11.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the fourth quarter to be in the range of 25.5% to 26.0%.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change 2023 2022 Change % Change Operating Data: (unaudited) Home sales revenue $ 825,295 $ 1,057,491 $ (232,196 ) (22)% $ 2,412,777 $ 2,787,386 $ (374,609 ) (13)% Homebuilding gross margin $ 184,221 $ 286,343 $ (102,122 ) (36)% $ 531,586 $ 754,226 $ (222,640 ) (30)% Homebuilding gross margin % 22.3 % 27.1 % (4.8)% 22.0 % 27.1 % (5.1)% Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 25.6 % 29.9 % (4.3)% 25.6 % 29.7 % (4.1)% SG&A expense $ 101,233 $ 96,736 $ 4,497 5 % $ 286,926 $ 272,783 $ 14,143 5 % SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue 12.3 % 9.1 % 3.2 % 11.9 % 9.8 % 2.1 % Net income available to common stockholders $ 75,402 $ 149,226 $ (73,824 ) (49)% $ 210,868 $ 373,087 $ (162,219 ) (43)% Adjusted EBITDA* $ 139,678 $ 237,369 $ (97,691 ) (41)% $ 403,581 $ 604,365 $ (200,784 ) (33)% Interest incurred $ 36,919 $ 31,893 $ 5,026 16 % $ 111,792 $ 89,235 $ 22,557 25 % Interest in cost of home sales $ 27,035 $ 26,531 $ 504 2 % $ 72,627 $ 68,559 $ 4,068 6 % Other Data: Net new home orders 1,513 681 832 122 % 5,044 3,933 1,111 28 % New homes delivered 1,223 1,463 (240 ) (16)% 3,461 4,047 (586 ) (14)% Average sales price of homes delivered $ 675 $ 723 $ (48 ) (7)% $ 697 $ 689 $ 8 1 % Cancellation rate 10 % 27 % (17)% 9 % 15 % (6)% Average selling communities 154.8 128.3 26.5 21 % 144.3 120.7 23.6 20 % Selling communities at end of period 163 133 30 23 % Backlog (estimated dollar value) $ 2,117,319 $ 2,427,301 $ (309,982 ) (13)% Backlog (homes) 3,055 3,044 11 0 % Average sales price in backlog $ 693 $ 797 $ (104 ) (13)% September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change Balance Sheet Data: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 849,039 $ 889,664 $ (40,625 ) (5)% Real estate inventories $ 3,412,797 $ 3,173,849 $ 238,948 8 % Lots owned or controlled 32,964 33,794 (830 ) (2)% Homes under construction(1) 3,558 2,373 1,185 50 % Homes completed, unsold 185 288 (103 ) (36)% Debt $ 1,381,658 $ 1,378,051 $ 3,607 0 % Stockholders’ equity $ 2,923,397 $ 2,832,389 $ 91,008 3 % Book capitalization $ 4,305,055 $ 4,210,440 $ 94,615 2 % Ratio of debt-to-capital 32.1 % 32.7 % (0.6)% Ratio of net debt-to-net capital* 15.4 % 14.7 % 0.7 %

__________

(1) Homes under construction included 68 and 78 models as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 849,039 $ 889,664 Receivables 119,406 169,449 Real estate inventories 3,412,797 3,173,849 Investments in unconsolidated entities 139,384 129,837 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 156,603 156,603 Deferred tax assets, net 34,850 34,851 Other assets 158,152 165,687 Total assets $ 4,870,231 $ 4,719,940 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 55,231 $ 62,324 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 509,189 443,034 Loans payable 288,337 287,427 Senior notes 1,093,321 1,090,624 Total liabilities 1,946,078 1,883,409 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 97,341,774 and 101,017,708 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 973 1,010 Additional paid-in capital — 3,685 Retained earnings 2,922,424 2,827,694 Total stockholders’ equity 2,923,397 2,832,389 Noncontrolling interests 756 4,142 Total equity 2,924,153 2,836,531 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,870,231 $ 4,719,940

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Homebuilding: Home sales revenue $ 825,295 $ 1,057,491 $ 2,412,777 $ 2,787,386 Land and lot sales revenue 1,714 2,626 10,506 4,337 Other operations revenue 749 674 2,219 2,021 Total revenues 827,758 1,060,791 2,425,502 2,793,744 Cost of home sales 641,074 771,148 1,881,191 2,033,160 Cost of land and lot sales 1,474 1,256 10,287 2,075 Other operations expense 724 670 2,171 2,020 Sales and marketing 42,874 41,950 127,977 112,712 General and administrative 58,359 54,786 158,949 160,071 Homebuilding income from operations 83,253 190,981 244,927 483,706 Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated entities 3 (122 ) 272 (34 ) Other income, net 11,664 463 30,361 852 Homebuilding income before income taxes 94,920 191,322 275,560 484,524 Financial Services: Revenues 10,758 11,005 30,004 31,985 Expenses 6,127 5,827 19,363 17,457 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities — — — 46 Financial services income before income taxes 4,631 5,178 10,641 14,574 Income before income taxes 99,551 196,500 286,201 499,098 Provision for income taxes (22,942 ) (45,923 ) (71,764 ) (122,084 ) Net income 76,609 150,577 214,437 377,014 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,207 ) (1,351 ) (3,569 ) (3,927 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 75,402 $ 149,226 $ 210,868 $ 373,087 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.77 $ 1.47 $ 2.12 $ 3.60 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 1.45 $ 2.10 $ 3.57 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 98,018,498 101,242,708 99,534,570 103,555,717 Diluted 99,030,210 102,661,222 100,458,357 104,526,594

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price Arizona 167 $ 809 166 $ 732 497 $ 785 363 $ 733 California 425 683 636 698 1,116 764 1,729 690 Nevada 103 749 122 724 289 751 363 711 Washington 48 847 46 1,092 106 823 172 1,023 West total 743 731 970 773 2,008 770 2,627 742 Colorado 17 733 82 682 110 754 201 662 Texas 287 527 250 511 775 565 788 507 Central total 304 538 332 616 885 589 989 562 Carolinas(1) 122 445 80 462 439 454 152 458 Washington D.C. Area(2) 54 1,185 81 770 129 1,125 279 744 East total 176 672 161 638 568 607 431 657 Total 1,223 $ 675 1,463 $ 723 3,461 $ 697 4,047 $ 689 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Arizona 129 14.0 74 13.5 435 13.6 484 13.5 California 508 48.8 275 53.7 1,996 50.6 1,577 47.5 Nevada 146 10.5 56 6.8 335 8.6 317 7.6 Washington 44 5.5 34 3.0 166 5.4 103 2.8 West total 827 78.8 439 77.0 2,932 78.2 2,481 71.4 Colorado 39 9.5 15 7.3 118 7.6 180 7.7 Texas 454 49.0 123 23.5 1,262 40.8 691 22.8 Central total 493 58.5 138 30.8 1,380 48.4 871 30.5 Carolinas(1) 139 14.5 76 13.7 578 14.4 372 11.3 Washington D.C. Area(2) 54 3.0 28 6.8 154 3.3 209 7.5 East total 193 17.5 104 20.5 732 17.7 581 18.8 Total 1,513 154.8 681 128.3 5,044 144.3 3,933 120.7

(1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.

(2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) As of September 30, 2023 As of September 30, 2022 Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Arizona 316 $ 233,631 $ 739 641 $ 531,135 $ 829 California 1,178 892,158 757 884 836,320 946 Nevada 171 112,684 659 280 232,850 832 Washington 95 90,768 955 60 48,387 806 West total 1,760 1,329,241 755 1,865 1,648,692 884 Colorado 58 39,254 677 163 128,733 790 Texas 769 448,721 584 539 346,530 643 Central total 827 487,975 590 702 475,263 677 Carolinas(1) 359 171,820 479 341 161,675 474 Washington D.C. Area(2) 109 128,283 1,177 136 141,671 1,042 East total 468 300,103 641 477 303,346 636 Total 3,055 $ 2,117,319 $ 693 3,044 $ 2,427,301 $ 797 September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Lots Owned or Controlled: Arizona 2,352 2,901 California 11,206 11,399 Nevada 1,901 1,634 Washington 779 827 West total 16,238 16,761 Colorado 1,942 1,600 Texas 10,047 10,361 Central total 11,989 11,961 Carolinas(1) 3,760 3,857 Washington D.C. Area(2) 977 1,215 East total 4,737 5,072 Total 32,964 33,794 September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Lots by Ownership Type: Lots owned 18,921 18,762 Lots controlled (3) 14,043 15,032 Total 32,964 33,794

(1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.

(2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

(3) As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, lots controlled for Central include 3,042 and 3,325 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include 86 and 141 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 % 2022 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 825,295 100.0 % $ 1,057,491 100.0 % Cost of home sales 641,074 77.7 % 771,148 72.9 % Homebuilding gross margin 184,221 22.3 % 286,343 27.1 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 27,035 3.3 % 26,531 2.5 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 197 0.0 % 3,034 0.3 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 211,453 25.6 % $ 315,908 29.9 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 22.3 % 27.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 25.6 % 29.9 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 % 2022 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 2,412,777 100.0 % $ 2,787,386 100.0 % Cost of home sales 1,881,191 78.0 % 2,033,160 72.9 % Homebuilding gross margin 531,586 22.0 % 754,226 27.1 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 72,627 3.0 % 68,559 2.5 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 12,675 0.5 % 4,495 0.2 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 616,888 25.6 % $ 827,280 29.7 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 22.0 % 27.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 25.6 % 29.7 %

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Loans payable $ 288,337 $ 287,427 Senior notes 1,093,321 1,090,624 Total debt 1,381,658 1,378,051 Stockholders’ equity 2,923,397 2,832,389 Total capital $ 4,305,055 $ 4,210,440 Ratio of debt-to-capital(1) 32.1 % 32.7 % Total debt $ 1,381,658 $ 1,378,051 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (849,039 ) (889,664 ) Net debt 532,619 488,387 Stockholders’ equity 2,923,397 2,832,389 Net capital $ 3,456,016 $ 3,320,776 Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2) 15.4 % 14.7 %

__________

(1) The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt plus stockholders’ equity.

(2) The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus stockholders’ equity.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.