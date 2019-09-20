Breaking News
TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento Wins "Community of the Year" and more at Major Gala

First-ever community in the Greater Sacramento area earns six awards

TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento Wins “Community of the Year” and more at Major Gala

TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento wins six awards for its first-ever community, La Madera at Twelve Bridges in Lincoln, at the Major Achievements in Marketing Excellence (MAME) 44th Annual Awards Gala for Community of the Year; Best Logo Design; Best Graphic Continuity; Best Digital Sales Tool; Best Sales Office; and Best Sign Program.

TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento wins six awards for its first-ever community, La Madera at Twelve Bridges in Lincoln, at the Major Achievements in Marketing Excellence (MAME) 44th Annual Awards Gala for Community of the Year; Best Logo Design; Best Graphic Continuity; Best Digital Sales Tool; Best Sales Office; and Best Sign Program.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento, a premiere builder of new homes in the Greater Sacramento area, today announced it won six awards for its first-ever community, La Madera at Twelve Bridges in Lincoln, at the Major Achievements in Marketing Excellence (MAME) 44th Annual Awards Gala for Community of the Year; Best Logo Design; Best Graphic Continuity; Best Digital Sales Tool; Best Sales Office; and Best Sign Program. MAME, presented by the North State Builders Industry Association (BIA), is recognized as the “Academy Awards” of the home building industry in the Greater Sacramento area honoring marketing, product and the people within it.

“La Madera embodies our commitment to designing and executing new homes for the way people live today and we’re honored it’s recognized as the North State BIA Community of the Year, among other top distinctions,” said Phil Bodem, president of TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento. “We are excited to be a part of the Greater Sacramento area and we’re currently working on designs for several upcoming top-notch communities.”

La Madera opened in June 2019 and encompasses 102 single-family homes offering four home designs. The single and two-story homes range between 1,606 to 2,832 square feet and have up to five bedrooms, four baths and a two or three-car tandem garage. Prices start in the high $400,000s.

Future TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento communities include Waterstone and Brookstone at Folsom Ranch in Folsom. Waterstone will encompass 77 single-family homes with three home designs while Brookstone will encompass 145 single-family homes with four home designs. Both communities are projected to open later this year.

ABOUT TRI POINTE HOMES® SACRAMENTO
TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento designs, constructs, and sells innovative single-family homes and townhomes. Founded on more than a century of combined real estate industry experience, the company focuses on building quality, master-planned and urban infill communities throughout the Sacramento metro area. Dedicated to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, the company is setting a new standard in homebuilding and customer experience. The company is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and was recognized as 2014 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. For more information about TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento, please visit www.TriPointeHomes.com/Sacramento.

ABOUT MAME
Since 1975, the Major Achievements in Marketing Excellence (MAME) Annual Awards Gala has recognized excellence in marketing, product and people in the home building industry in the Greater Sacramento area.

Media Contact:
Augustine Agency
Jaime Hayden
(916) 960-2894
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcfc5df4-f8e2-45f8-a18c-dc603485c6f1 

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
