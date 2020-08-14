Tri-State Centers for Sight Announce Corporate Name Change to MidWest Eye Center

The name change reflects the company’s broader eye care commitment and heightened expertise to drive innovations in the healthcare field to better serve our patients.

New MidWest Eye Center Logo – Our new logo will include details from our previous brand marks but will now serve to represent our entire collective. The new branding will be incorporated into every aspect of our business over the course of 2020. MidWest Eye Center has 18 locations and seventeen board-certified Ophthalmologists, and eight Optometrists across the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Dr. Khaja and Lasik Surgery – MidWest Eye Center is the region’s top Lasik eye surgery provider. Faiz M. Khaja, M.D., featured in the image, is a Retinal Disease and Anterior Segment Surgeon. MidWest Eye Center’s laser eye surgery treatment and diagnostic facilities host the most comprehensive technology available.

Cincinnati, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The new name, MidWest Eye Center, allows us to better represent our commitment to providing our patients with the best eye care possible. MidWest Eye Center is a regional leader in the eye care field with seventeen board-certified Ophthalmologists, and eight Optometrists. Located across Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky, MidWest Eye Center provides diagnostic, surgical and non-surgical treatment for eye diseases and is at the forefront of LASIK vision correction procedures.

After acquiring MidWest Eye Center in 2015, it was established as a division of Tri-State Centers for Sight. The change in branding and name from Tri-State Centers for Sight to MidWest Eye Center acknowledges the name recognition MidWest Eye Center has had throughout the region. Customers, vendors, suppliers and partners will find no change in the quality of service communication or leadership that they have become accustomed to. The move to MidWest Eye Center enriches name recognition and establishes brand continuity.

“This is an exceptional change for our company, marking a strategic pivot for our future as eye care specialists,” said Joe Sgro, Practice Administrator. “Our commitment to the community we serve and the quality of service we provide will not change, and now we have a stronger foundation for incredible growth in the future.”

MidWest Eye Center serves the greater Cincinnati region with eighteen locations, including two high-tech surgery centers located in Kenwood and Eastgate. From diagnostic to surgical services, all of your eye care needs can be served by MidWest Eye Center. With twenty-five eye care providers, MidWest Eye Center offers cataract, dry eye, eyelid, glaucoma, pediatric, retinal and LASIK services in addition to routine eye exams.

The new name is effective immediately and is being implemented across the company’s consumer- and vendor-facing interactions. We have already launched our newly branded website and previously initiated our 2020 marketing strategy featuring “New Year, New View.” Currently, we are in the process of updating our outdoor signage at every facility to build community awareness.

NOTE: In an effort to response to the slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, All of our locations have regularly undergone extensive cleaning and sanitizing measures to keep our patients and teams safe. We request that patients wear masks when visiting our locations in person. We are also expanding our telehealth appointment bank and introducing priority online scheduling. Further information regarding patient health is constantly being updated and can be found on our website at MidWestEyeCenter.com.

About MidWest Eye Center – www.MidWestEyeCenter.com

MidWest Eye Center is a Cincinnati-based, locally-owned-and-operated comprehensive eye care center with eighteen locations across the greater Cincinnati area. Our surgeons and staff are dedicated to providing excellent patient care and exceptional eye surgery results. Our centers offer a wide range of eye care services for patients of all ages from routine eye exams to the treatment of eye disease to LASIK. Our twenty-five board-certified optometrists and ophthalmologists provide expert diagnosis and treatment. MidWest Eye Center operates two state-of-the-art surgery centers in Kenwood and Eastgate providing cataract, dry eye, eyelid, glaucoma, pediatric, retinal and LASIK treatments. Visit our site at: www.MidWestEyeCenter.com.

