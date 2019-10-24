Tri-State Hospital Group Partners to Improve Healthcare Quality, Patient Safety

Harrisburg, PA; Columbus, OH; Princeton, NJ, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Three hospital associations in New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania today announced the creation of Q3 Health Innovation Partners (Q3HIP), a new joint venture to improve health quality and patient safety.

Q3HIP is comprised of the New Jersey Hospital Association, the Ohio Hospital Association and The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania. Building on the quality improvement track records of each of the three associations, Q3HIP’s vision is to collaborate in innovative research, quality improvement and population health strategies to advance the health and well-being of 33 million people, including nearly 6 million Medicare beneficiaries, living in New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The announcement of the new regional entity comes as healthcare stakeholders across the country observe Healthcare Quality Week.

“Each of our associations has been part of the national Partnership for Patients initiative to improve healthcare, but our shared vision for better health doesn’t stop at state boundaries,” said NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett. “By combining our expertise and resources in a regional approach, we can bring better care to our communities and greater value to our healthcare system.”

Past focus areas under CMS’ Partnership for Patients have included efforts to reduce post-surgical infections, medication errors, patient falls, pressure injuries and readmissions within 30 days following a hospital stay. Between 2010 and 2014, the collective work of this national effort reduced the incidence of these complications by 21 percent, resulting in $28 billion in healthcare cost savings. While previous efforts have focused on quality healthcare for older adults, Q3HIP envisions a broader focus into areas including maternal health and opioid stewardship.

“Healthcare is changing rapidly, demanding innovative approaches to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs,” said Mike Abrams, president and CEO of the Ohio Hospital Association. “As a leading organization for healthcare improvement in Ohio, OHA worked to develop this exceptional collaborative to advance best practices with patient care while leveraging the expertise and resources of three state organizations.”

Q3HIP will engage hospitals and other healthcare providers in all three states in a collaborative framework that employs shared best practices, tools and models; insight from expert faculty; data reporting and benchmarking to measure progress or identify gaps; and an “all share, all learn” culture where organizations advance knowledge together toward better care and patient outcomes.

“Healthcare is no longer constrained by traditional boundaries, like state borders. HAP is proud to leverage Pennsylvania hospitals’ longstanding history of producing measurable healthcare quality improvements with those from our partners in New Jersey and Ohio to improve the health and well-being of even more Americans in the years to come,” said Andy Carter, HAP president and CEO.

-30-

Contacts: Kerry McKean Kelly (NJHA), 609-275-4069, [email protected]

John Palmer (OHA), 614-221-7614, [email protected]

Rachel A. Moore (HAP), 717-561-5342, [email protected]

CONTACT: Rachel Moore The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (717) 561-5342 [email protected]