Triad Partners has chosen Riskalyze as a strategic partner for their member advisors.

Triad Partners Aligns With Riskalyze Triad Partners Aligns With Riskalyze

LAWRENCE, Kan., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Triad Partners has one mission for the advisors they work with: Create unlimited growth and freedom in business and life. Accomplishing that mission starts by offering advisors access to carefully selected experts and technology tools. To that end, the firm has chosen Riskalyze as a strategic partner for their member advisors.

“Although many advisors are familiar with Riskalyze, our partnership will be more in-depth than the standard industry setup,” said Shawn Sparks, Triad Partners founder. “Advisors who work with us will have agency-level access to all of the features available through Riskalyze. They’ll also be able to see best-in-class planning scenarios created by elite financial advisors in the country. Not only that, they will receive one-on-one coaching on the software that is tailored to their firm.”

Aaron Klein, Chief Executive Officer at Riskalyze, added, “Triad’s mission to help elite financial advisors create unlimited growth and freedom in their lives and businesses is a uniquely powerful mission that I love. The work Riskalyze and Triad Partners now get to do together can leverage technology for advisors across the country to win at work and at home.”

Advisors who work with Triad will get access to the most advanced Riskalyze tools, including risk and fee assessment software. They’ll also pay a discounted price for the technology.

“It’s all about leverage,” Sparks said. “When you have the right tools and people in place, you can grow a business so much faster – without requiring more of you in your business. Gaining leverage was originally about adding more employees, then it moved to capital. These days, technology is the ultimate leverage, especially when it’s a first-class tool like Riskalyze. Advisors who use it can save time, reduce the number of employees they need, and create an all-around better experience for themselves and their clients.

“More leverage means more time and freedom for business owners,” he continued. “It’s what we call the double-win, when advisors can not only bless clients but also bless their own lives. At Triad, we’re all about giving advisors the leverage they need to live the best version of their lives as entrepreneurs.”

#

About Triad Partners

Triad Partners provides custom, digital-first marketing campaigns for top financial advisors across the U.S. Visit TriadPartners.com for more information or to inquire about membership.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is transforming the advisory industry by empowering investment advisors to capture a quantitative measurement of client risk tolerance and use that data to win new clients, capture and meet expectations and quantify suitability. Visit Riskalyze.com to learn more about their technology and their mission to help individuals invest fearlessly.

Contact: Shawn Sparks, Triad Partners | ShawnS@triadpartners.com | 316.361.7013

Related Images

Image 1: Triad Partners Aligns With Riskalyze

Triad Partners has chosen Riskalyze as a strategic partner for their member advisors.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment