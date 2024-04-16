The trial for Alexander Smirnov, the ex-FBI informant who has been charged with making false statements related to Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s business ties in Ukraine, has been delayed until early December, just weeks after the 2024 presidential election.

Smirnov’s trial had been scheduled to begin in Los Angeles April 23, but special counsel David Weiss and Smirnov’s defense attorneys filed a joint stipulation motion last week requesting additional time to prepare

[Read Full story at source]