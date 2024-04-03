NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Trian Group,1 which beneficially owns over $3.5 billion of common stock in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), today commented on the preliminary results from Disney’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which indicated that Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo were not elected to Disney’s Board of Directors.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Idaho Copper Corp. signs agreements to commence ore sorting program and update its PEA - April 3, 2024
- Gov. Holcomb, IEDC announce generational multi-billion-dollar investment to make Indiana leader in semiconductor packaging - April 3, 2024
- AAFA’s Advocacy for Health Equity Leads to White House Address on Asthma Inhaler Pricing - April 3, 2024