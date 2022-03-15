Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TribolaTech’s Global Expansion

TribolaTech’s Global Expansion

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Opens Overseas Delivery Center in India

TribolaTech

TribolaTech
TribolaTech

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TribolaTech, a leader in Information Technology Solutions, today announced the opening of an Overseas Delivery Center location in Bangalore, Karnataka, India in Q4 of 2021. The office is the company’s first location in India. TribolaTech India LLP plans to add 50-100 employees to its India team by the end of the year.

2021 was an incredible year of growth and milestones for TribolaTech, and we are continuing that momentum into 2022 – beginning with this new office location in India,” said Vishal Wadhwa, President of TribolaTech. “Bangalore is a major IT hub with an exceptional talent pool, which makes it a perfect location for our first expansion into the country. TribolaTech is uniquely positioned for major growth this year, and we are incredibly excited to welcome new team members in India as an impactful part of that growth.”

“Finding talent and exceeding our client’s expectation has been a hallmark of TribolaTech for over a decade,” said Sandeep Bhasin, Chief Executive Officer of TribolaTech Inc. “This expansion will give us the quality of technical talent needed to manage global operations and build a center of excellence for our clients across the board.

To learn more about TribolaTech Inc. please visit our website or view our open career opportunities to join our inclusive team.

About TribolaTech Inc:

Founded in 2009, TribolaTech specializes in providing Information Technology Solutions and Outsourcing Services. With deep industry and business process expertise, comprehensive resources, and a proven track record, TribolaTech can mobilize the right people, skills, and technologies to help clients improve their performance. For more information, visit www.tribolatech.com.

Contact:

Email: Info@tribolatech.com

Phone: 925.415.5110

Related Images

Image 1: TribolaTech

Company Name

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • TribolaTech

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.