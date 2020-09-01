TRICIDA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tricida, Inc. on Behalf of Tricida Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tricida, Inc. (NADSAQ: TCDA) on behalf of Tricida stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Tricida has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 15, 2020, Tricida issued a press release announcing “that on July 14, 2020, the Company received a notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stating that, as part of its ongoing review of the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA)” for Tricida’s drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), “the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time.” Tricida stated that “[t]he notification does not specify the deficiencies identified by the FDA.”

On this news, Tricida’s stock price fell sharply on July 16, 2020, to close at $15.64 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tricida shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected] , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

