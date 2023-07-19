Efficacy of triclabendazole for treatment of liver fluke at various stages of the infection is augmenting triclabendazole market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global triclabendazole market stood at US$ 412.0 Mn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Increase in incidence of liver fluke and efficacy of triclabendazole for treatment of the disease from the very early stage to mature stage are fueling the triclabendazole market.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=82892

Liver fluke is prevalent in several regions of the world and is more common in animals than in humans. Liver fluke occurs in cattle and sheep of all ages, and can considerably affect live-weight of adult cattle, lamb, and calves. Veterinarians play a role in educating animal owners, for selecting treatment plan for using drugs to target the stage of the disease. This is because the selection of drugs that target the stage of the disease within the animal is critical.

Key Players

Key players in the global triclabendazole market include AdvaCare Pharma, Grampus Laboratories, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Shijiazhuang Shimu Animal Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Elanco, Bimmeda Inc., Zoetis Health, RV Lifesciences Limited, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Siflon Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Virbac, and Chanelle Pharma.

Growth Drivers

Rise in prevalence of liver fluke in sheep and cattle is fueling the triclabendazole market

Sustained growth of the dairy industry to serve the ever-increasing demand for high-quality animal protein is propelling the market

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=82892

Key Findings of Report

Increase in Demand for Quality Dairy and Meat Products Boosting Market Size – Rise in demand for quality dairy and meat products is translating into lucrative opportunities for companies in the triclabendazole market. Cost-effective production of high-quality and safe animal protein is necessary to meet consumer demand. Stakeholders in the triclabendazole market are increasing the availability of therapeutics for liver fluke in clinics, veterinary hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores, thus boosting market expansion. Moreover, emergence of eCommerce as a key distribution channel has increased availability of therapeutics, thereby propelling triclabendazole market.

Pharma Companies Emerge Resilient to COVID-19 Pandemic – The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the triclabendazole market. Pharma companies in the market increased local production capacities to reduce dependence on other countries for veterinary medical supplies. Manufacturers worked at breakneck speeds to increase the production of tablet and oral suspensions.

In the veterinary landscape, the pandemic led to indefinite postponement of elective procedures, with poor demand sentiments affecting income sources of companies. Nevertheless, manufacturers strived to ensure business continued by maintaining optimum inventory levels.

The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic compelled companies in the triclabendazole market to rethink supply networks, owing to logistic challenges. Furthermore, market stakeholders established balanced relationship with ecosystem partners and suppliers to keep economies running.

Government Initiatives in Management of Liver Fluke Boosting Triclabendazole Sales – Government initiatives in several parts of the world to control liver fluke infections is driving demand for triclabendazole. For instance, liver fluke is absent in Western Australia due to the strict monitoring of prevalence of the disease undertaken by the government health department. Moreover, animals imported in the country that could be carriers of the disease are subject to mandatory testing. This entails availability of treatment provisions by maintaining robust supply of triclabendazole medicines to continue freedom from the infection.

Liver fluke has high burden on the economy of a country. For example, the annual cost of liver fluke is estimated to be US$ 7.11 Bn in Brazil and US$ 1 Bn in Australia. Hence, stakeholders in the triclabendazole market are ensuring an uninterrupted supply of veterinary medical supplies to reduce the treatment burden on the government and other entities in the value chain.

Regional Landscape

North America dominated the global market, with 30.9% share in 2020. Growth of the market in the region is ascribed to high livestock population and rise in spending on preventive healthcare. Increase in prevalence of liver fluke in cattle and sheep is anticipated to fuel market development in the region in the next few years. Furthermore, rise in awareness about the use of triclabendazole in the treatment of liver fluke is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Elevate Your Business Strategy. Buy this Premium Research Report for Immediate Delivery

The global triclabendazole market is segmented as follows;

Global Triclabendazole Market, by Dosage Form

Tablet

Oral Suspension

Global Triclabendazole Market, by Animal Type

Cattle

Goat

Sheep

Others

Global Triclabendazole Market, by Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Others

Global Triclabendazole Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com