Triller Appoints Steve Pamon as President of Verzuz

Seasoned Entertainment executive to oversee the next stage of development for the iconic cultural phenomenon

The Verzuz Team Grady Spivey (Vice President, Entertainment Strategy – Verzuz), Monique Blake (Vice President, Global Marketing – Music, Verzuz), Steve Pamon (President, Verzuz)

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Triller, the AI-powered open garden platform for creators, announced renowned entertainment executive Steve Pamon as the President of Verzuz. Pamon will manage all aspects of the global business, including overseeing go-to-market, production, and logistical operations for Verzuz, including contracts, sponsors, venues, programming, live events, and partnerships.

“Steve is the proverbial triple threat. His exceptional track record and reputation across Parkwood Entertainment, the NFL, HBO, and JP Morgan, delivering global entertainment innovation, and his devotion to respect and lift culture make the Verzuz brand’s stewardship the perfect match. Verzuz is a cultural phenomenon, and Steve’s leadership perfectly complements Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, who continue to curate the iconic Verzuz events. Steve will accelerate the Verzuz platform to new heights,” said Mahi de Silva, Triller, CEO.

Under his purview, Verzuz will maintain its undying support of artists, the global creative community, and the culture. With more blockbuster events on the horizon , Verzuz has transcended the social media realm and burgeoned across traditional, new, and future media with unprecedented visual experiences, unforgettable competitions, and undeniably epic battles into sporting and gaming extravaganzas. The entrepreneurial and independent spirit remains central to its progression as the business expands. At the same time, it stands out as a lifestyle brand, moving into Verzuz Gamez, Verzuz Iconz, Verzuz Sportz, Verzuz Comedy, and beyond.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland issued the following joint statement regarding this next chapter: “Verzuz was born in the culture, and it thrived because it believed in it. Steve showed the culture nothing but respect from our first conversations. He understood what Verzuz meant to the millions of viewers who made it what it is, and he wanted to preserve the same energy and magic. This is another beginning for Verzuz.” Swizz Beatz and Timbaland allocated a portion of their equity in the Triller Verzuz combined company to the 43 creatives that initially performed, which will result in the largest creative IPO in history and open up a lane for further execution at the highest level.

VERZUZ has exceeded one milestone after another. Among its biggest battles, The Lox vs. Dipset racked up over 5 million live viewers, Joe vs. Ja Rule had over 2.5 million viewers, Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane garnered nearly 10 million total views with 1.8 million live viewers. In comparison, Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole surpassed 8 million views with 1.8 million live viewers. The series has also been featured on dozens of TV shows and graced magazine covers worldwide, including Billboard, and celebrated worldwide.

In December 2021, Triller entered into a definitive merger agreement with SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), in a transaction that would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp., and its common stock will be listed on Nasdaq, subject to completion of the conditions listed in the S4, which was filed recently by SeaChange (NASD: SEAC).

About Triller

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences.

About VERZUZ

VERZUZ just gets hotter with every battle. With more than 30 million views and 23 billion impressions in 2020. Record-breaking battles such as Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane included an apex of 1.8 million viewers and more than 9 million total viewers. Brandy vs. Monica included an apex of 1.2 million viewers and more than 6 million total viewers. Other marquee battles included Babyface vs. Teddy Riley; Nelly vs. Ludacris; Bounty Killer vs. Beenie Man, Kirk Franklin vs. Fred Hammond; The-Dream vs. Sean Garrett; Mannie Fresh vs. Scott Storch; Boi-1da vs. Hit-Boy; Ne-Yo vs. Johntá Austin, T-Pain vs. Lil Jon; RZA vs. DJ Premiere, and the one that started it all: Swizz Beatz vs. Timbaland.

