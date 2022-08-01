Triller Celebrates Black Business Month

The Black Creator Economy Drives Culture

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Triller, the AI-powered open garden platform for creators, celebrates the beginning of Black Business Month. Each August since 2004, Americans celebrate this critical and necessary recognition to bring visibility and awareness to the over 2 million black-owned businesses in America. National Black Business Month was created in 2004 by historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan Sr., and Triller believes that as the black creator economy grows, we all benefit.

“Triller has long celebrated the accomplishments of black creators to lift culture, and what better way to signal our support than to support every black creator who is adding her or his voice to bring their passions to the creator economy,” said Mahi de Silva, Triller’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have long been passionate about providing a platform for those that are often overlooked and underrepresented. Triller believes that the black creators who are often invisible on other platforms have a massive impact on all society and deserve not only to be seen but be showcased in ways that help them monetize their work,” stated de Silva.

Black Business Month is a time to celebrate the strength and diversity of black businesses throughout America. Small businesses, entrepreneurs, and creators have been longtime economic drivers and wealth builders in our society. Supporting Black-owned creator businesses throughout the year can help grow communities and create more opportunities for meaningful income, credit building, and generational wealth. Support can come from making a purchase, referring to others, engaging on social media with tags, shares, follows, and comments, and subscribing to the creator’s email or text lists. It is important to be intentional about providing support beyond the holidays and throughout the year.

“Triller is a platform for creators, and by creators, and today we want to add Triller’s voice to those that celebrate and most importantly build and support black creators and their contributions to our economy,” said Mahi de Silva, Triller CEO. “Triller wants to create greater value for every creator, and with Black Business Month, we want to turn the spotlight on the thousands of black creators on our platform,” added de Silva.

Triller proudly introduced the Assembly for Black Creators in 2021 and supports any effort to bring attention to those among us who are often overlooked or unseen. Triller awarded a group of these up-and-coming creators equity in Triller, giving them ownership in the company. This underscores Triller’s long-standing commitment to creating exposure and true value for these creators.

Here are just a few of the exemplary creators on our platform, and we encourage you to visit their socials on Triller and Instagram today and like, share, and engage with their creator content:

Bella Blaq @thebellablaq

Tavon Greatness @tavongreatness

Jordan Walker @jrichent

Brittany Reese @daljbeast

Noelle Bellinghausen @noellebellinghausen

Rian Goins @theoutgoins and @riangainzzz on IG

Danielle Lenice @danielle.lenice

