Trillium Facility Solutions Launches Cutting Edge HVAC IoT Sensor and Monitoring Services

The Michigan-based facility maintenance company will partner with Talos IoT to expand services, offering machine learning IoT sensors for commercial HVAC units

DETROIT, Mich., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National innovative facility maintenance provider Trillium Facility Solutions today announced it is expanding its offerings to include HVAC IoT sensors and sensor monitoring services. This announcement comes as the company finishes its sixth consecutive year of double-digit growth.

“The past year and a half has been wild for the business we serve. We are ecstatic to share this news for our customers, who are now more than ever looking for real cost savings,” said Zoran Ploscar, CEO of Trillium. “This is incredible technology. It sounds like the stuff of science fiction — assets that essentially report on themselves. And yet, this is where the future of facility management lies.”

Traditionally, commercial HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) units receive quarterly preventative maintenance, which typically involves a performance check, diagnostics on any issues identified, and a filter change. While this strategy can catch performance issues early on, it is limited in that it can create fees from superfluous pre-scheduled visits, and still ultimately allows for human error.

IoT (Internet of Things) technology changes this by enabling a condition-based maintenance strategy, which empowers its users to make data-driven decisions about their assets based on their real-time conditions. IoT sensors work by connecting to the HVAC unit and collecting data to learn about its system performance. “IoT sensors are a game-changer for our HVAC customers,” Ploscar noted. “We’re talking about a device that is a triple threat in that it monitors HVAC performance, diagnoses problems, and alerts the customer or generates a service order automatically – yielding savings in both time and money.”

To launch its HVAC IoT sensor program, Trillium has partnered with Talos IoT , which both manufactures and hosts cloud-monitoring for the device.

“We’re excited to team up with Trillium as they enter the world of IoT,” said Michael Scelzi, CEO of Talos IoT. “The timing is right for this opportunity for both of our companies. Our existing customers have reported a 40–60% reduction in preventative maintenance costs, and we are thrilled to be able to expand these offerings to Trillium’s client base.”

Beyond the reduction in maintenance costs, companies using the HVAC IoT services purportedly also benefit from a 25% reduction in maintenance costs, up to 70% elimination of breakdowns, and up to a 50% decrease in unplanned outages.

Trillium IoT is set to launch this summer. Individuals seeking more information about Trillium’s HVAC IoT monitoring services can learn more here or contact [email protected]

ABOUT TRILLIUM FACILITY SOLUTIONS

From electrical to general maintenance to seasonal landscaping, Trillium Facility Solutions’ expansive network of national service providers offer full service 24/7 support. Trillium Facility Solutions has been providing facilities management services to multi-site facilities, restaurants, and convenience stores throughout the U.S. for over a decade. Let us simplify and streamline time consuming and complicated cost breakdowns and budgeting for maintenance tasks, health and safety compliance regulations, and insure workplace cleanliness and efficiency. Contact us today to work out a comprehensive, cost-effective and efficient plan that meets all your needs.

ABOUT TALOS IOT

Talos is a cloud-based electronic monitoring system providing proactive, real-time HVAC system status, usage, failure alerts, efficiency data and repair solutions. This powerful analytics tool continuously monitors your building’s performance and energy consumption. If a potential issue is detected, Talos sends an alert via text &/or email. Tap to accept and Talos sends a work order to your preferred service provider. Through automatic machine learning Talos benchmarks each system and identifies specific problems immediately. Talos is peace of mind.

