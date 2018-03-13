Breaking News
TRIMONT NAMED A 2018 TOP WORKPLACE BY THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Atlanta, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trimont Real Estate Advisors has been named one of the 2018 Top 150 Workplaces by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage LLC, which measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection. 

Trimont was listed as one of the top 50 companies to work for in the midsize category, and one of only four in the commercial real estate space.

“We are incredibly honored to be awarded as a Top Workplace in Atlanta. This is a testament to our team’s commitment and efforts to create a culture that drives employee engagement and satisfaction, and encompasses our core values of mastery, individuality and serving,” said Brian Ward, CEO of Trimont.

More than 2,300 companies were nominated or asked to participate in the 2018 Top Workplaces awards by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. “Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

“We continue to invest in our people and their professional development, and provide our employees with the resources and direction they need to achieve their maximum potential,” said Don Sather, chief human resources officer of Trimont. “We are very proud of our employees on receiving this distinction.”

To learn more about career opportunities at Trimont, please visit http://trimontrea.com/careers.

 

###

About Trimont Real Estate Advisors

Trimont Real Estate Advisors is a real estate financial services provider with more than $127 billion of client assets under management, providing services to commercial lenders and investors since 1988. Trimont is the leading provider of performing and non-performing asset management, loan servicing, underwriting and advisory solutions to commercial real estate clients around the world. The firm has approximately 265 employees among six offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, London and Amsterdam. From these offices, Trimont has managed approximately $225 billion of invested capital for clients on more than 22,000 assets. Trimont has provided services to its clients in 64 countries. 

Trimont is a highly rated primary, special and construction servicer, with particular expertise in repositioning and development deals. Trimont is rated by S&P Global as a Commercial Mortgage Special Servicer (Strong), a Construction Loan Servicer (Strong) and Commercial Primary Servicer (Above Average). It is rated by Fitch as a Primary Servicer (CPS2+) and a Special Servicer (CSS2), and by Kroll Bond Ratings, Inc.

