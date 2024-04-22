Trinity professor represents a handful of liberal arts scholars in 2023 Fellowship Class

Trinity University (San Antonio) professor represents a handful of liberal arts scholars in 2023 Fellowship Class At Trinity University (San Antonio), a national liberal arts college and primarily undergraduate institution, chemistry professor Adam Urbach, Ph.D., has developed rules for predictably interacting with proteins, which has led to applications in drug formulation, biosensors, surface chemistry, materials science, and nanoscience.

Trinity University Students Participate in Undergraduate Research Students in Chemistry Professor Adam Urbach’s lab had access to hands-on chemistry research as early as their first year at Trinity University (San Antonio).

SAN ANTONIO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trinity University (San Antonio) announces chemistry professor Adam Urbach, Ph.D. , has been named a 2023 Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)—one of the most prestigious recognitions possible for U.S. scientists.

Urbach’s research areas include medicinal chemistry, structural biology, biophysics, and nanotechnology. His research program has developed rules for predictably interacting with proteins, leading to applications in drug formulation, biosensors, surface chemistry, materials science, and nanoscience.

As an AAAS fellow , Urbach is one of the only fellows in his class to hail from a liberal arts institution. Trinity takes pride in placing as much weight on teaching and mentoring undergraduate researchers as it does on research and publishing, setting undergraduate students on a course to discover and grow with depth and breadth across multiple disciplines.

“After 20 years, I still love what I do, and I’m still fully committed to Trinity’s mission,” Urbach says. “I have been fortunate to have outstanding students and colleagues, strong support from external funding agencies and from University administration, and some good luck in the research lab. This has been a great home, and I look forward to many more years at Trinity.”

“At the heart of Trinity University’s science education are the world-class faculty members who mentor undergraduate students in deep and creative inquiry, and Dr. Urbach is the epitome of such a scientist,” says Megan Mustain, Ph.D., provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Trinity. “He is a brilliant researcher, an accomplished scholar, and a dedicated teacher and mentor who champions the liberal arts and sciences.”

Urbach adds, “It was surprising to get the call from Dr. Peter Dorhout, former president of the American Chemical Society, who nominated me for the award, and it was humbling to be elected as a Fellow of the AAAS. For the Department of Chemistry, for the Semmes School of Science, and for Trinity University, it is terrific to have the recognition of the AAAS for the quality of the research taking place here, research being carried out primarily by undergraduate students.”

AAAS Fellows carry a distinguished lifetime honor within the scientific community. This latest class comprises 502 scientists, engineers, and innovators across 24 AAAS disciplinary Sections. The newly elected Fellows overwhelmingly represent the fields of biological sciences, chemistry, medical sciences, and engineering. They are at the forefront of discussions about emerging technologies, semiconductor production, environmental issues, science education, innovative therapies, and more as the world grapples with societal concerns around these topics.

“As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the AAAS Fellows Program, AAAS is proud to recognize the newly elected individuals. This year’s class embodies scientific excellence, fosters trust in science throughout the communities they serve, and leads the next generation of scientists while advancing scientific achievements,” said Sudip S. Parikh, Ph.D., AAAS chief executive officer and executive publisher of the Science family of journals. AAAS first launched this lifetime recognition in 1874, about 25 years after the association was founded. In its 150th year, the AAAS Fellows program is proud to celebrate this new class.

Contact:

Carla Sierra

Trinity University

[email protected]

210-999-8445

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01e30e17-351a-4cc8-a3b6-8a2cd1100a65

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ecb5a27-d7f7-4188-b23f-fe39bf8f9577