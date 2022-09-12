Trinity ranks No. 55 alongside other prestigious schools on the national stage

Trinity University (San Antonio) Debuts in the Top Third of National Liberal Arts Colleges Ranking Trinity ranks No. 55 alongside other prestigious schools on the national stage

San Antonio, TX, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In its inaugural debut in a national category, Trinity University has been ranked No. 55 among the 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings in the Liberal Arts Colleges category by U.S. News & World Report (USNWR). This ranking puts Trinity University in the top third of liberal arts colleges and universities in the country.

“This ranking itself is not our end goal, and yet it is one way to measure how effectively we are equipping our students for success during their time at Trinity and beyond,” says Trinity University president Vanessa B. Beasley. “We will advance that mission every day.”

Before its reclassification earlier this year by the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education, Trinity University was No. 1 in the category of institutions that offer a full range of undergraduate programs as well as select master’s programs in the Western part of the United States for 29 out of 30 years. The national liberal arts reclassification better reflects Trinity University’s mission and commitment to student success, faculty resources, and access and affordability.

This fall’s national liberal arts report places Trinity University in good company closely alongside other national liberal arts institutions such as Centre College (KY) and Rhodes College (TN), also ranked at 55. Additionally, the result positions Trinity as the No. 1 National Liberal Arts College in Texas, and the only national liberal arts college in San Antonio.

Trinity University already offers an education unique to its region: While more than 90% of the nation’s liberal arts colleges are east of the Mississippi River, Trinity University is one of three national liberal arts colleges in Texas and one of only a dozen in the Southwest. Trinity has called San Antonio home for more than 75 of its 153-year history and is a part of a fast-growing urban community that serves as a multicultural laboratory with demographics reflective of the future of the United States.

“Our diverse and talented students bring exceptional academic achievement—and their own ambitions–to our campus and to this great community,” Beasley says. “Our accomplished faculty and staff are committed to interdisciplinary thinking, experiential learning, and innovative research. And our alumni remain driven toward making our communities better places to learn, work, and live, developing solutions to complex problems and inspiring meaningful change.”

###

ABOUT TRINITY UNIVERSITY

Trinity University is one of the nation’s top liberal arts and sciences universities, located in San Antonio, the nation’s 7th largest and most diverse city, where students learn from and participate in a multicultural urban environment. Trinity University’s student profile reflects that of a prestigious, selective national liberal arts institution, with 11,416 applications, 665 first-year students, and 49% students of color in the Class of 2026. With our combined talents, strengths, ambitions, and passions, we are doing more than waiting for a brighter tomorrow: We’re making a better one today. Discover more about Trinity University.

Attachment

Trinity University (San Antonio) Debuts in the Top Third of National Liberal Arts Colleges Ranking

CONTACT: Carla Sierra Trinity University 9153739013 csierra@trinity.edu