San Antonio, TX, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trinity University in San Antonio has announced the appointment of Mark Detterick as its new Vice President for Finance and Administration. As the university’s chief financial officer, Detterick will lead its financial planning and management as Trinity positions itself on the national landscape. In addition, Detterick will manage the daily business functions of the University as one of two co-operating officers in partnership with Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Megan Mustain, Ph.D.

“I am thrilled to join Trinity and contribute to the incredible trajectory of a liberal arts institution that values the teacher-scholar model, is uniquely positioned with a national reputation in the booming state of Texas, and where bold, mission-aligned ideas can be resourced,” Detterick says. “The offer to join President Beasley’s team is full circle for me as one of the highlights of my previous experiences at Trinity was contributing to laying the groundwork of Trinity Tomorrow, Trinity’s previous strategic plan.”

Detterick joins Trinity after 12 years at the University of Richmond, where he most recently served as senior associate vice president for business affairs strategy. He facilitated strategic initiatives such as leading the university’s matrix organization to transition to Workday business management and transforming finance, HR, and payroll services. Detterick began his time at Richmond overseeing the University’s Financial Planning and Budget office. Before his time there, Detterick served as Trinity University’s vice president for Finance and Administration from 2010-12.

Detterick begins his role in June, succeeding Gary Logan, who has served Trinity for more than 20 years and retires on May 31, 2024. Detterick will work with Logan to ensure a smooth transition.

“We welcome Mark Detterick to Trinity as our new vice president for Finance and Administration,” says Vanessa B. Beasley, Ph.D., president of Trinity University. “Mark’s proven track record of financial stewardship and administrative expertise will be invaluable as we continue our momentum on the national stage.”

“I feel such excitement to rejoin the wonderful and tight-knit Trinity community; to re-engage iron-sharpening-iron relationships with many familiar faces in the faculty; and to lead from a position of truly valuing the sense of care, trust, and connection with staff,” Detterick says. “When President Beasley offered me the opportunity to join the Trinity team, I told her, ‘I think we are going to have a ball.’ While I fully recognize that higher ed has its share of headwinds that our community will need to navigate, I truly believe that Trinity is positioned for continued success—and we might as well have some fun while we advance the mission.”

