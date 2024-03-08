Verusen Founder Paul Noble Awarded for 5th Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verusen today announced that three of its top executives have been recognized with the 2024 Pros to Know award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. The 2024 Pros to Know Awards recognize the Top 100 outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chains for competitive advantage.

The Verusen executives being honored are Scott Matthews , Chief Executive Officer; Paul J. Noble , Founder and Chief Strategy Officer; and Lily Gordon , Senior Manager of Onboarding.

“Many of today’s supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they’re innovators, decision-makers, pioneers of change and growth. They’ve spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “New this year, we broke the award into four categories: Top Warehousing Stars, Top Procurement Stars, Rising Stars, and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible possible.”

Verusen CEO Scott Matthews has been awarded a ‘Pros to Know’ honor in the Top Procurement category for empowering companies to navigate the complexities of MRO procurement and inventory management with greater agility and financial prudence and advance the broader and global marketplace toward enhanced operational excellence.

Matthews oversees an orchestrated and comprehensive approach to ensure Verusen is aligned on business and product development, marketing, and customer onboarding initiatives. The tangible impact of these efforts is evident in Verusen’s clientele, who have successfully reduced MRO inventory by millions of dollars. Verusen’s AI platform serves as the catalyst, empowering clients to make informed decisions on when to procure specific MRO equipment, optimal storage locations, and appropriate pricing strategies. The outcomes are proven and measurable, demonstrating Verusen’s MRO optimization’s profound impact on uptime and operational costs.

Verusen’s Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Paul Noble has been awarded the ‘Pros to Know’ honor in the Top Procurement category for his leadership and vision that have enabled Verusen’s Materials Intelligence software to revolutionize supply chains and help customers make better, faster decisions to gain supply chain efficiencies and resilience. This is Paul’s fifth consecutive ‘Pros to Know’ distinction.

Paul’s strategic vision has propelled the company to achieve remarkable milestones. Verusen has delivered economic and operational value to its customers, ingesting over 20 million SKUs into its system and managing over $3 billion in inventory and spend.

Lily Gordon has been recognized as a Rising Star ‘Pros to Know’ for her unwavering dedication to improving customer onboarding processes at Verusen. Lily’s focus on creating a standardized onboarding process, addressing security concerns, and promoting diversity within the workforce showcases her dedication to Verusen’s success. She is a natural leader who instills confidence in the team and helps drive the company’s growth and success. During 2023, Lily successfully slashed customer onboarding time by an impressive 52%, contributing to increased efficiencies and Verusen customer satisfaction.

This year’s award recipients are profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s March 2024 issue, distributed at MODEX 2024 and at www.SDCExec.com . Go to https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs to view the full list of winners.

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading MRO Intelligence provider focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes advanced data science and artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate MRO data across multiple enterprise systems to provide complex supply chains with true visibility for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.