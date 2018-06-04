Trip.com Hong Kong Launches Airport Transfer Car Service

HONG KONG, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) Asia’s leading Online Travel Agency (OTA) and the world’s second largest, announced that its international airport transfer car service is now available on Trip.com’s Hong Kong website, making it easier for Trip.com’s customers to book airport pick-up and drop-off services whenever they travel abroad. The page is available in both English and Traditional Chinese. As of May, 2018, customers are able to book airport transfer services on www.hk.trip.com in over 55 countries, 200 cities and 250 airports worldwide.

While Trip.com Hong Kong is the first to launch, Airport transfer car services will continue to expand to the other language Trip.com sites. With the launch of airport transfer car service, Trip.com is another step closer to realizing one-stop travel shop capabilities and offering its customers a seamless end to end travel experience. The airport transfer car service aims to provide a solution for travelers who are seeking the comfort and ease of a personal chauffeur and fulfills overseas travel ground transportation needs. Skytransfer, Ctrip’s own English-language airport transfer car service platform, is the first service available on Trip.com, but it will soon be joined by other leading international ground transportation brands, offering Trip.com users an even wider selection of airport transfer services in thousands of locations around the world.

“Providing international airport transfer car services plays an important role in accelerating Ctrip Group’s globalization efforts,” says Chris An, CEO of Ctrip’s International Ground Transportation Department, “The service will focus on connecting airports, hotels, and tourist destinations. We will leverage our strengths in global supply chain capabilities to offer professional car services, especially in Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia.”

Service capabilities include:

Broad range of latest model vehicles from standard 5-seats sedans to luxury limousines

Professional, private chauffeurs who can speak English and/or local languages

Complimentary meet and greet service at the airport or designated pick-up points

Generous complimentary waiting time (up to 60 minutes)

Child seats available upon request

Online payment with support for 22 currencies

24/7 customer support

The launch of international airport transfer services marks a big step in Trip.com’s ongoing efforts to meet the needs of today’s international travelers. And it’s effort in continuing building out the one-stop travel shop capabilities. Going forward, Trip.com will continue to build partnerships with more service providers in more locations and begin to provide other ground transportation services including point-to-point transfers, hourly charters, and chauffeur-driven tours, allowing travelers more choice in how they get around when traveling abroad.

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.:

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers’ book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

About Trip.com:

Trip.com is a part of the Ctrip Group, providing international users with a one-stop travel booking service in 13 languages online and on its mobile app. With more than 1.2 million hotels in 200 countries and regions, Trip.com has built an extensive hotel network to give customers a fantastic choice of accommodation. Trip.com’s flight network has over 2 million individual flight routes connecting more than 5,000 cities around the globe. Through its extensive global partnership network, Trip.com offers users unparalleled selection and unbeatable rates on flights, hotels, and other travel products.

About Skytransfer.com:

Skytransfer is a Ctrip’s global ground transportation platform specializing in English-language private airport transfers. Whether you’re arriving in a new destination or on your way to catch a flight, you can count on Skytransfer for a private and professional chauffeured service. Skytransfer was launched in 2017 to address the need for a global standard in high-quality private ground transportation amidst the rapidly expanding international travel market. As of May 2018, Skytransfer’s service covers more than 250 airports in more than 200 cities across Asia, North America, and Europe, and it aims to expand its coverage to 800 airports by the end of 2018. Skytransfer is currently available for booking on Trip.com HK, Skyscanner and Skytransfer.com.

