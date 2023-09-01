Drs. Seth Hollenbach, Nathan Littlejohn and Renee Warford commit to continue delivering high-quality, comprehensive, patient-first care to the community.

Triple Crown Urology Joins American Oncology Network AON leaders Todd Schonherz and Anthony Belott welcome the new practice to the network.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Oncology Network (AON) is pleased to announce the opening of its first urology practice, Triple Crown Urology. Urologists Seth Hollenbach, MD; Nathan Littlejohn, MD; and Renee Warford, MD, joined AON’s vast network of healthcare practices.

Triple Crown Urology serves southwest Arkansas with clinics in Hot Springs, Hot Springs Village, Camden, Mena, Benton and Arkadelphia. The practice specializes in treating diseases and complications of the male and female urinary system as well as both benign and oncologic urologic issues. The providers use the latest advanced technology and have expertise in minimally invasive surgery, including robotic surgery, endoscopy, laparoscopy, Aquablation therapy and more. By joining AON as a partner practice, Triple Crown Urology will not only be able to continue providing urology care and services but also have access to additional resources that elevate patient care.

These additional services include a referral physician portal that allows for shared patient medical charts and seamless physician communication, an in-house specialty pharmacy with home delivery of certain medications, the ability to offer intravesical chemotherapy for treating urinary tract diseases and patient financial counseling.

“The partnership with AON enables us to build upon the services we currently offer as well as improve the services and offer additional services that elevate patient care,” said Seth Hollenbach, MD, Board-certified urologist at Triple Crown Urology. “AON’s mission is aligned with our mission of delivering high-quality and compassionate patient care. Our partnership will benefit our patients, and we are honored to be part of such an esteemed network of healthcare leaders.”

“We are excited to welcome Triple Crown Urology to our network,” said Todd Schonherz, AON’s chief executive officer. “Triple Crown Urology offers advanced and innovative urology treatments and delivers care that is high quality and patient centered. We look forward to their continued success in southwest Arkansas.”

“AON is excited to expand its reach beyond oncology with Triple Crown Urology, which gives AON the opportunity to offer to another medical specialty our key patient care services such as the in-house specialty pharmacy with home delivery of prescriptions and financial counseling,” said Anthony Belott, AON’s chief development officer. “These services are essential to patient care and not exclusive to oncology, and our partnership with Triple Crown Urology demonstrates that we have resources that can help practices even outside the oncology specialty thrive.”

For more information about AON, visit www.aoncology.com/. For more information about Triple Crown Urology, visit www.TripleCrownUrology.com.

###

About American Oncology Network

The American Oncology Network (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology and other specialties. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 107 physicians and 86 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 19 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at www.aoncology.com/.

About Triple Crown Urology

Triple Crown Urology is dedicated to being the foremost urology practice in Southwest Arkansas providing comprehensive treatment and services to men and women of all ages. We treat diseases and complications of the male and female urinary tract including urinary tract infections (UTI’s), urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, interstitial cystitis, prostatitis, enlarged prostate, kidney stones, and male and female infertility. We also treat problems with male reproductive organs, including penile implants for patients suffering with erectile dysfunction. Through compassionate care that centers around the patient, we strive to provide the best possible experience throughout the healthcare journey. Learn more at www.TripleCrownUrology.com.

Attachment

Triple Crown Urology Joins American Oncology Network

CONTACT: Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network 941.224.8736 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com