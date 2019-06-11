TripleLift and KPEX Announce Partnership

World’s largest in-feed native ad exchange combines forces with New Zealand’s premium media consortium

TripleLift Native Image Advertisement Example of TripleLift Native Image Advertisement

SYDNEY, Australia, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TripleLift, the world’s largest native advertising platform, today announced its official partnership with KPEX (Kiwi Premium Ad Exchange), the publisher consortium comprising all of New Zealand’s largest media brands. With this collaboration, TripleLift will enable custom-designed in-feed native ads across KPEX’s premium publishers.

TripleLift is the technology company that invents, powers and scales ads that earn consumer attention. The company set the standard for respectful advertising, leveraging computer vision technology to programmatically deliver in-feed, user-friendly ads at scale. Each TripleLift native ad is custom-rendered to match the unique look and feel of its surrounding content. The in-feed native format generates 2.75x more time spent on ads and 4.18x more action taken compared to traditional digital display ads.

TripleLift serves 176 billion monthly impressions across the world’s leading publishers, including The New York Times, BBC, The Guardian, Fox News, MSN, REA Group, Domain, Mamamia, Gumtree, eBay, and more. In February, TripleLift announced the launch of its Sydney office, bringing in-feed native programmatic advertising to the Asia Pacific region for the first time. Since then, the TripleLift team has been focused on partnering with the region’s leading publishers, agencies, and DSPs to bring progressive creative ad formats to the local programmatic ecosystem.

KPEX launched in 2015 as an alliance between New Zealand’s four largest media brands: Stuff, NZME, Mediaworks and TVNZ. Today it is the official programmatic sales channel for 14 local publishers, offering RTB access to New Zealand’s most premium and brand-safe online ad inventory from 74 of the country’s most popular sites, including Stuff, NZ Herald, Newshub and 1News Now. KPEX’s scale enables it to reach 20 percent of the population every single day, and 80 percent of New Zealanders every month.

By partnering with KPEX, TripleLift is drastically increasing its local reach and scale in New Zealand, providing brands with more opportunities to engage their audiences within fully brand-safe advertising environments alongside editorial-style content.

Simon Birkenhead, KPEX CEO, said, “Native ads are a high growth channel for KPEX due to the impact they generate for advertisers. We’re excited to partner with TripleLift to enable its global advertisers to reach audiences in New Zealand.”

Kevin Delie, TripleLift’s Australia & New Zealand Country Manager, said, “KPEX brings a sophisticated programmatic offering with a rare and impressive combination of brand safety, prestige content and scale. We’re thrilled to be partnering with them to bring best-in-class ad experiences to the New Zealand market.”



About TripleLift

TripleLift is the technology company that invents, powers and scales ads that earn consumer attention. Having set the standard for respectful advertising, the company leverages its dynamic templating and computer vision technologies to flawlessly deliver and scale in-feed native ads, branded content experiences and programmatic OTT brand integrations that match the look and feel of the content that is being consumed. TripleLift is reshaping the digital advertising landscape with consumer-centric advertising that drives results for advertisers and unlocks new revenue streams for digital media publishers, app developers and television networks. Headquartered in New York City, TripleLift has offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information about TripleLift, please visit triplelift.com.

About KPEX

KPEX (Kiwi Premium Ad Exchange) is New Zealand’s second largest online media platform, after Google. We connect brands with their target audiences at scale, within fully brand-safe advertising environments, alongside journalistic content that’s curated by professional editorial teams. We launched in 2015 as an alliance between New Zealand’s four largest media brands: Stuff, NZME, Mediaworks and TVNZ. Today we are the official programmatic sales channel for 14 local publishers, offering RTB access to New Zealand’s most premium and brand-safe online ad inventory from 74 of the country’s most popular sites. KPEX’s scale enables us to reach 20% of the population every single day, and 80% of New Zealanders every month. The ad revenues we generate are retained in New Zealand and used to fund quality, local journalism and content production. For more information, visit kpex.co.nz.

Media Contact

Kevin Delie

Country Manager, Australia & New Zealand

[email protected]

+61 402-138-897

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b850e36-ff8f-49b3-8385-547cdee99349