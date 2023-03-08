Promotions of executives to Chief Technology Officers highlight Triumph Financial’s strength and growth as a fintech

DALLAS, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) today announced the promotions of three top executives on its technology leadership teams. These appointments reflect Triumph Financial’s growth and follow on the heels of the organization’s recent rebrand where it reaffirmed its commitment to further innovating and expanding its technology solutions. The relevant changes to Triumph Financial’s technology teams are:

Mike Mangino is now Chief Technology Officer, Software Engineering for TriumphX

John Shields is now Chief Technology Officer, Enterprise Architecture

Michael Niessner is now Chief Technology Officer of TriumphPay

Mangino and Shields will both report to Renee Galitis, EVP, Chief Information Officer at Triumph Financial. Niessner will report to Melissa Forman, EVP, President of TriumphPay.

“We’re excited to recognize Mike, John, and Michael as they step into these important new roles,” said Galitis. “As Triumph Financial continues to grow as a fintech, we’re ensuring our enterprise has the leadership, resources and experience to continue to strengthen and expand the best-in-class solutions we deliver to our customers.”

Mangino joined TriumphPay with the acquisition of HubTran in June 2021. He played an instrumental role in building and deploying the first-of-its-kind TriumphPay payments network within six months of the HubTran acquisition, which hit the milestone of $1 billion in volume within its first year after being launched. He has a solid track record of developing something never built before. In this new role as CTO, Software Engineering for TriumphX, Mike is tasked with evolving Triumph Financial’s banking solutions in its next step as a fintech.

Shields joined Triumph Business Capital (now Triumph) in 2017 and has led transformational technology initiatives for Triumph and TriumphPay over the past six years. In his new role as CTO, Enterprise Architecture, he will play a critical role in defining the architecture direction of the enterprise.

Niessner also joined TriumphPay with the acquisition of HubTran and has become a leader on the Engineering team. Niessner has played a critical role in building and developing the TriumphPay payments network. With his promotion to CTO of TriumphPay, Michael will now be responsible for outlining the division’s technology vision, ensuring that the technical resources align with the needs of the business.

Triumph Financial is a premier financial partner to the transportation industry, offering incredible value through its suite of technology solutions. For more information, visit https://www.tfin.com/.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial holding company focused on payments, factoring and banking. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its diversified portfolio of brands includes TriumphPay, Triumph and TBK Bank. www.tfin.com

About TriumphPay

TriumphPay is the payments network for freight brokers, factors, shippers and carriers in the North American trucking industry. www.triumphpay.com

