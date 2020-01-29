Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund Sells Greater Phoenix Area Shopping Center for $5.182 MM

Metro Phoenix shopping center, Triumph Bell West Ranch

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund, a Canadian Investment Fund based out of Calgary, Alberta, has Sold a Metro Phoenix shopping center, Triumph Bell West Ranch for $5,182,000.

Triumph Bell West Ranch, a 20,225 square foot shopping center at 16846 W. Bell Road in Surprise, AZ, was purchased in 2016 for $3,985,000. The property, which was 93.2% leased at the time of the sale, included several outstanding tenants, including Pizza Hut, Orange Theory, Musical Surprise and Mule Creek Saloon.

“We are very pleased with this disposition as it reflects great returns for our Investors,” said David Wallach, President and Founder of Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund.

“We are working to acquire more properties in the Greater Phoenix Area that fit the Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund fundamentals. Our goal is to increase our presence in the Phoenix market as well as other states throughout the Central and Western U.S.,” Wallach said.

Jon Rosenberg, Keri Davies and Jason Reddington with LevRose Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide negotiated the sale on behalf of the Triumph Fund.

“Triumph has been very active in the valley for the past several years. With Metro Phoenix continuing to be a strong market for out of state investors, Levrose has been fortunate to work with many institutional and private buyers and sellers,” said Jon Rosenberg, managing partner of Levrose.

About TCN Worldwide

TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An alliance of top independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

Offering an extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations, TCN Worldwide represents approximately $41.3 billion in transactions annually across its 60+ office and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit www.TCNWorldwide.com

About Levrose Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide

Levrose Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide is a market leader in commercial real estate services in the Greater Phoenix metro area. Since 1992, Levrose has been helping clients with every aspect of leasing, buying, selling and managing commercial properties. With some of the top professionals in the industry, Levrose Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide takes a higher level of accountability for each client. Commercial Property management is handled through affiliate firm MODE Real Estate Management Services. MODE has a unique, professional approach to the management of office, retail and medical properties.

For further information visit: www.levrose.com

About Triumph Real Estate Investment Trust

Triumph Real Estate Investment Trust was created in order to offer investors the opportunity to strategically invest in multi-tenant industrial, retail and office buildings alongside a strong and experienced management team with over 60 years combined experience.

The Trust will focus on identifying undervalued and undermanaged properties located in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta in the Canadian Market, as well as Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington in the U.S.A. Market.

For further information visit: www.triumphref.com

Attachment

bell west ranch 2

CONTACT: Claudia Crow TCN Worldwide 9727698701 [email protected]