Breaking News
Home / Top News / Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund Sells Greater Phoenix Area Shopping Center for $5.182 MM

Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund Sells Greater Phoenix Area Shopping Center for $5.182 MM

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Metro Phoenix shopping center, Triumph Bell West Ranch

Metro Phoenix shopping center, Triumph Bell West Ranch

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund, a Canadian Investment Fund based out of Calgary, Alberta, has Sold a Metro Phoenix shopping center, Triumph Bell West Ranch for $5,182,000.

Triumph Bell West Ranch, a 20,225 square foot shopping center at 16846 W. Bell Road in Surprise, AZ, was purchased in 2016 for $3,985,000. The property, which was 93.2% leased at the time of the sale, included several outstanding tenants, including Pizza Hut, Orange Theory, Musical Surprise and Mule Creek Saloon.

“We are very pleased with this disposition as it reflects great returns for our Investors,” said David Wallach, President and Founder of Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund.

“We are working to acquire more properties in the Greater Phoenix Area that fit the Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund fundamentals. Our goal is to increase our presence in the Phoenix market as well as other states throughout the Central and Western U.S.,” Wallach said.

Jon Rosenberg, Keri Davies and Jason Reddington with LevRose Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide negotiated the sale on behalf of the Triumph Fund. 

“Triumph has been very active in the valley for the past several years.  With Metro Phoenix continuing to be a strong market for out of state investors, Levrose has been fortunate to work with many institutional and private buyers and sellers,” said Jon Rosenberg, managing partner of Levrose.

 

About TCN Worldwide 

TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An alliance of top independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

Offering an extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations, TCN Worldwide represents approximately $41.3 billion in transactions annually across its 60+ office and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit www.TCNWorldwide.com

About Levrose Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide

Levrose Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide is a market leader in commercial real estate services in the Greater Phoenix metro area. Since 1992, Levrose has been helping clients with every aspect of leasing, buying, selling and managing commercial properties. With some of the top professionals in the industry, Levrose Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide takes a higher level of accountability for each client. Commercial Property management is handled through affiliate firm MODE Real Estate Management Services. MODE has a unique, professional approach to the management of office, retail and medical properties.

For further information visit: www.levrose.com

  

About Triumph Real Estate Investment Trust

Triumph Real Estate Investment Trust was created in order to offer investors the opportunity to strategically invest in multi-tenant industrial, retail and office buildings alongside a strong and experienced management team with over 60 years combined experience.

The Trust will focus on identifying undervalued and undermanaged properties located in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta in the Canadian Market, as well as Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington in the U.S.A. Market.

For further information visit: www.triumphref.com

 

Attachment

  • bell west ranch 2 
CONTACT: Claudia Crow
TCN Worldwide
9727698701
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.