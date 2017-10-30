TRIVAGO INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Trivago N.V., Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Trivago N.V., Inc. (“Trivago” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TRVG) of the December 29, 2017 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Trivago American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on or about December 16, 2016 (the "IPO") and/or on the open market between December 16, 2016 and October 26, 2017 (the "Class Period")



The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Trivago ADRs in connection with the Company’s IPO and/or throughout the Class Period. The case, Holbrook v. Trivago N.V. et al, No. 1:17-cv-08348 was filed on October 30, 2017.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) Trivago engaged in deceptive sales practices; (ii) such practices were nearly certain to bring the Company under enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iii) as a result, Trivago’s public statements were materially false and misleading.

Specifically, on October 27, 2017, the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (“CMA”) announced that it was investigating Trivago. Specifically, the CMA cited concerns about the clarity, accuracy and presentation of information on sites, which could mislead customers. In addition, the CMA stated that it would examine how hotels were ranked, whether results were influenced by how much commission a hotel pays over the customer’s requirements, the use of “pressure selling,” and hidden charges.

On this news, Trivago’s ADR price fell from $7.93 per share on October 26, 2017 to a closing price of $7.57 on October 27, 2017—a $0.36 or a 4.54% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.



