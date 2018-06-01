Trivedi Global, Inc. and Alan Balmer Announce the Research Results of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Reducing Inflammatory and Autoimmune Disorders

70% decrease in expression of inflammatory biomarkers

Las Vegas, NV, USA, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alan J. Balmer, an evidence-based healer, today announces the impact of a biofield energy treated proprietary nutraceutical to combat inflammation and autoimmune disorders.

The preclinical research assessed biomarkers for systemic and organ-specific inflammation, as well as, immune function response. The following data was reported:

Over 70% decrease in Interleukin (IL-1β) expression

Over 30% decrease in Macrophage Inflammatory Protein (MIP-1α)

The results of this holistic healing-based approach show benefits in managing stress and anti-aging. Additionally, the research suggests the nutraceutical’s potential to fight against inflammation, with a safe therapeutic index.

These findings are promising, whereas inflammation and stress are known contributors to many of today’s most common diseases. Furthermore, through improving these areas, this supplement also has the potential to impact one’s overall health and quality of life.

Overall this nutraceutical shows great promise as a complementary and alternative medicine supplement to combat autoimmune diseases and inflammatory disorders. Some disorders may include Celiac Disease (gluten-sensitive enteropathy), Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Parkinson’s Disease, Graves’ Disease, chronic peptic ulcers, Hepatitis, Addison’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Tuberculosis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Chronic periodontitis, Crohn’s disease, Ulcerative colitis, Lupus, Vitiligo, Hashimoto Thyroiditis, Chronic sinusitis, Type 1 Diabetes, Asthma, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Sjogren Syndrome, Alopecia Areata, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Fibromyalgia, Diverticulitis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Alzheimer’s Disease, Atherosclerosis and more. Additionally, the nutraceutical shows promise in the prevention of immune-mediated tissue damage in cases of organ transplants.

Balmer provided this Biofield Energy Healing Treatment as part of a group of seven energy healers. Six were remotely located in the U.S.A and one in Canada. The test formulation was located in the research laboratory of Dabur Research Foundation, near New Delhi, India. The Biofield Energy Treatment was administered for 5 minutes through the healers’ unique Energy Transmission process remotely to the test samples under laboratory conditions. Balmer, as well as, the other six biofield healers participating in this research never visited the laboratory in person, nor had any contact with the nutraceutical samples.

About Biofield Energy Treatments

The National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognized and accepted Biofield Energy Healing Treatments as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) health care approach in addition to other therapies, medicines, and practices. CAM therapies have been practiced worldwide with reported clinical benefits in different health disease profiles. Human Biofield Energy has subtle energy that has the capacity to work in an effective manner. This energy can be harnessed and transmitted by the gifted into living and non-living things via the process of a Biofield Energy Healing Treatment or Therapy.

Scientific Publications

Title: Evaluation of Pro-Inflammatory Cytokines Expression in Mouse Splenocytes After Incubation with Biofield Treated Herbomineral Formulation: Effect of Biofield Energy Healing Treatment – The Trivedi Effect®

Journal: American Journal of Biomedical and Life Sciences

Published: December 8, 2016

About Alan Balmer

Alan J. Balmer is a successful businessman who sold his thriving CPA practice and retired in 2014 at the age of 56 to pursue his gifts as a spiritual, holistic medicine-based healer. Balmer attributes his inspiration and impact in the areas of complementary and alternative medicine to his association with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi, founder of Trivedi Global Inc., and the Trivedi Effect®. Balmer’s healing power is validated in preclinical scientific research using both cell-based and mouse models to suggest benefits from his energy therapy for overall health and wellbeing, improved quality of life and increased Vitamin D3 on Bone Health.

About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi & The Trivedi Effect®

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more. Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more. Dahryn Trivedi, a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur, inspiring speaker and paradigm-shifting scientist also joins in the mission.

The Trivedi Effect® is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in over 4,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 350 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with over 4,000 citations.

These publications are available in over 3,500 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

