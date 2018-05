Trivedi Global, Inc. and Dr. William Plikerd Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing Inflammation and Autoimmune Disorders

Overall immunity increased by over 250%

Columbus, OH, USA, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. William Plikerd, an evidence-based energy healer, today announces research based on the impact of a biofield energy treated nutraceutical to improve overall immunity and to combat inflammation and autoimmune disorders.

The preclinical research assessed biomarkers for immune function and blood, as well as inflammation. The following data was reported:

Up to 260% increase overall immunity as seen by elevation of antibody levels

Over 50% increase in delayed hypersensitivity reaction

Over 30% decrease in uric acid levels

Over 25% increase in blood cell counts

The research findings suggest that the biofield energy treatment enhanced the nutraceutical’s anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties without any side- effects. Another promising indication for the supplement is improvement of overall health and quality of life.

Further, the research suggests that this Biofield Energy enhanced nutraceutical can also be useful for anti-aging, stress management, and to combat inflammation which is the root cause of many of the most common diseases today.

Overall, this energy infused nutraceutical shows great promise as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) supplement, with a safe therapeutic index. It can be used to combat autoimmune diseases and inflammatory disorders like Celiac Disease (gluten-sensitive enteropathy), Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Parkinson’s Disease, Graves’ Disease, chronic peptic ulcers, Hepatitis, Addison’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Tuberculosis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Chronic periodontitis, Crohn’s disease, Ulcerative colitis, Lupus, Vitiligo, Hashimoto Thyroiditis, Chronic sinusitis, Type 1 Diabetes, Asthma, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Sjogren Syndrome, Alopecia Areata, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Fibromyalgia, Diverticulitis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Alzheimer’s Disease, Atherosclerosis and more. Additionally, the nutraceutical shows promise in the prevention of immune-mediated tissue damage in cases of organ transplants.

This Biofield Energy Healing Treatment was provided by Dr. Plikerd as part of a group of 20 energy healers. Eighteen were remotely located in the U.S.A and two in Canada. The test formulation was located in the research laboratory of Dabur Research Foundation, near New Delhi, India. The Biofield Energy Treatment was administered for 5 minutes through the healers’ unique Biofield Energy Transmission process remotely to the test samples under laboratory conditions. Dr. Plikerd, as well as, the other 19 biofield healers participating in this research never visited the laboratory in person, nor had any contact with the nutraceutical samples.

About Biofield Energy Treatments

The National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognized and accepted Biofield Energy Healing Treatments as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) health care approach in addition to other therapies, medicines, and practices. CAM therapies have been practiced worldwide with reported clinical benefits in different health disease profiles. Human Biofield Energy has subtle energy that has the capacity to work in an effective manner. This energy can be harnessed and transmitted by the gifted into living and non-living things via the process of a Biofield Energy Healing Treatment or Therapy.

Scientific Publication

Title: Immunological Effects of Biofield Energy Healing (The Trivedi Effect®) Based Novel Herbomineral Formulation After Oral Administration in Male Sprague Dawley Rats

Journal: Biomedical Sciences

Published: December 5, 2017

ABOUT

For more than 50 years, Dr. William Plikerd was a practitioner of Orthodontics and treated a wide variety of dental and orthodontic conditions. Born with an inherent gift of empathy and intuition, Dr. Bill extensively studied many aspects of Holistic Health, Nutrition, Therapeutic Touch and Cranial Sacral Therapy in a desire to optimize his abilities and efficacy as a healthcare provider.

Thanks to the guidance of Guruji Mahendra Trivedi and the Trivedi Effect®, Dr. Bill is now a pioneer in the field of Life Force Energy, which has assisted him in enhancing lives on every level — not just through orthodontics — but physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. After receiving Dr. Bill’s Divine energy transmissions, his clients have reported positive results including reduced stress, relief from anxiety and depression, improved sleep, the reduction or elimination of pain, and various other profound physical transformations which go beyond healing as we know it.

About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi & The Trivedi Effect®

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more. Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., has recently spoken on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She has also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more. Dahryn Trivedi, a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur, inspiring speaker and paradigm-shifting scientist also joins in the mission.

The Trivedi Effect® is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in over 4,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 350 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with over 4,000 citations.

These publications are available in over 3,500 universities internationally including Cambridge, Oxford, MIT, Harvard, Yale, Penn State University, Princeton, Dartmouth, Cornell, Brown, and Columbia, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from stated results. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, and orientations regarding the future. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “future”, “continue”, “appear” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Attachment