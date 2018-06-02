Trivedi Global, Inc. and Eileen Meagher Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical on Anti-Aging, Anti-Wrinkling and Overall Skin Health

Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA, June 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eileen Meagher, an evidence-based energy healer, announces today scientific research results on the significant impact of a biofield energy treated nutraceutical to improve skin health parameters including anti-wrinkling, skin hydration, elasticity and firmness.

The preclinical research assessed biomarkers for skin health and reported the following results:

More than 500% increase in cell growth

More than 60% increase in elastin levels

More than 40% increase in hyaluronic acid levels

Significant improvement in collagen levels, cell viability, self-healing ability and inhibiting melanin synthesis

The research findings suggest that this holistic medicine-based nutraceutical shows potential for the prevention of temporary and permanent skin disorders, as well as, anti-aging characteristics.

Furthermore, the data suggests this biofield energy treated nutraceutical can be to be used as an alternative to many skincare products, with a safe therapeutic index.

The data also supports the potential of this supplement to be useful in improvement of overall health and quality of life based on several parameters.

Overall, the Biofield Energy Treated test formulation can be used as a Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) treatment with a safe therapeutic index for various skin disorders such as Eczema, chickenpox, measles, warts, moles, acne, hives, wrinkles, ulcers, sores, lesions, ringworm, Rosacea, psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, skin cancer, rashes from bacterial or fungal infections or allergic reactions, raised bumps, cracked skin, discolored patches of skin, fleshy bumps, warts, etc.

This Biofield Energy Healing Treatment was provided by Eileen Mary Meagher, from the United States, while the test samples were in the research laboratory of Dabur Research Foundation, near New Delhi, India. The Biofield Energy Treatment was administered for 5 minutes through the healer’s unique Energy Transmission process remotely to the test samples under laboratory conditions. Meagher, in this study never visited the laboratory in person, nor had any contact with the test item and medium.

About Biofield Energy Treatments

The National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognized and accepted Biofield Energy Healing Treatments as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) health care approach in addition to other therapies, medicines, and practices. CAM therapies have been practiced worldwide with reported clinical benefits in different health disease profiles. Human Biofield Energy has subtle energy that has the capacity to work in an effective manner. This energy can be harnessed and transmitted by the gifted into living and non-living things via the process of a Biofield Energy Healing Treatment or Therapy.

Scientific Publication

Title: An in Vitro Study of Biofield Energy Healing Based Herbomineral Formulation for Skin Protection

Journal: American Journal of Laboratory Medicine

Published: May 2, 2017

Authors: Eileen Mary Meagher, Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, Alice Branton, Dahryn Trivedi, Gopal Nayak

About Eileen Meagher

Eileen Meagher is a gifted energy healer who connects people and animals with the Life Force in nature to advance their health and well-being to prevent illness, help eliminate existing problems and heal systemic toxicity. After meeting Guruji Mahendra Trivedi, and joining his Healers Mastery Program, Meagher truly discovered and developed her gifts. Meagher’s healing abilities have been scientifically validated using cell-based and mouse models on overall health, quality of life, skin health, and Vitamin D3 absorption. Today, she supports individuals in transforming the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual aspects of their lives. She is passionate about utilizing holistic healing for leading people out of suffering and into fulfillment. Meagher feels immensely blessed to serve the source of creation in advancing the health and well-being of our world.

About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi & The Trivedi Effect®

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more. Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more. Dahryn Trivedi, a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur, inspiring speaker and paradigm-shifting scientist also joins in the mission.

The Trivedi Effect® is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in over 4,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 350 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with over 4,000 citations.

These publications are available in over 3,500 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

