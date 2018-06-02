Trivedi Global, Inc. and Stephen Salters Announce Research Results on a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Reducing Inflammation and Autoimmune Disorders

Over 40% reduction in expression of inflammatory biomarkers was seen in preclinical research

Milford, Connecticut, USA, June 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stephen P. Salters, a scientifically validated holistic energy healer, today announces research results of the impact of a proprietary biofield energy treated nutraceutical supplement used in combating inflammation and autoimmune disorders.

The preclinical research assessed biomarkers for immune function response and blood, as well as, organ-specific inflammation. The reported data is as follows:

More than 40% decrease in Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF-α) expression

Over 30% decrease in Interleukin (IL-1β) expression

Over 20% decrease in Macrophage Inflammatory Protein (MIP-1α)

The research suggests that this natural, biofield energy treated supplement has properties which contribute to improved stress management and anti-aging, with a safe therapeutic index. This data also indicates the product’s potential to combat inflammation, which is the root cause of many common diseases today.

Furthermore, the research findings suggest that this proprietary supplement has the ability to enhance overall health and thus, quality of life.

Overall, this supplement shows promise as a complementary and alternative medicine supplement to combat autoimmune diseases and inflammatory disorders, with a safe therapeutic index. It can be used to combat diseases such as Celiac Disease (gluten-sensitive enteropathy), Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Parkinson’s Disease, Graves’ Disease, chronic peptic ulcers, Hepatitis, Addison’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Tuberculosis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Chronic periodontitis, Crohn’s disease, Ulcerative colitis, Lupus, Vitiligo, Hashimoto Thyroiditis, Chronic sinusitis, Type 1 Diabetes, Asthma, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Sjogren Syndrome, Alopecia Areata, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Fibromyalgia, Diverticulitis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Alzheimer’s Disease, Atherosclerosis and more. Additionally, the supplement shows promise in the prevention of immune-mediated tissue damage in cases of organ transplants.

This Biofield Energy Healing Treatment was provided by Salters as part of a group of 18 energy healers. Eleven were remotely located in the U.S.A., four in Canada, two in Finland, and one was remotely located in Albania. The test formulation was located in the research laboratory of Dabur Research Foundation, near New Delhi, India.

The Biofield Energy Treatment was administered for 5 minutes through the healers’ unique Energy Transmission process remotely to the test samples under laboratory conditions. Salters, as well as, the other 17 biofield energy healers participating in this research never visited the laboratory in person, nor had any contact with the formulation samples.

About Biofield Energy Treatments

The National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognized and accepted Biofield Energy Healing Treatments as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) health care approach in addition to other therapies, medicines, and practices. CAM therapies have been practiced worldwide with reported clinical benefits in different health disease profiles. Human Biofield Energy has subtle energy that has the capacity to work in an effective manner. This energy can be harnessed and transmitted by the gifted into living and non-living things via the process of a Biofield Energy Healing Treatment or Therapy.

Scientific Publication

Title: Impact of Biofield Energy Treated Herbomineral Formulation (The Trivedi Effect®) on Mouse Dendritic and Splenocyte Cells for Modulation of Pro-inflammatory Cytokines

Journal: International Journal of Immunology

Published: December 8, 2016

About Stephen Salters

Internationally acclaimed opera baritone Stephen P. Salters has performed and brought his vocal gifts and talents throughout the world, garnering superlative reviews. Always interested in energy and consciousness, Salters was led to the undeniable power and scientific proof of the Trivedi Effect® and its founder, Guruji Mahendra Trivedi in 2010. After experiencing a profound personal transformation, Salters became a member of the Trivedi Healers Mastery Program where he discovered and developed his innate Biofield energy healing abilities. Through his association with Guruji Trivedi, Salters was given the opportunity to participate in a series of scientific experiments to validate his abilities to amplify, boost and affect changes in many areas of human health and well-being. Today, Salters healing capabilities have been scientifically validated and published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. Salters continues to use his innate holistic healing gifts to enhance the lives of women, children, and animals.

About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi & The Trivedi Effect®

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more. Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more. Dahryn Trivedi, a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur, inspiring speaker and paradigm-shifting scientist also joins in the mission.

The Trivedi Effect® is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in over 4,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 350 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with over 4,000 citations.

These publications are available in over 3,500 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

