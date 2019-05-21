Trivedi Global, Inc. Announces Research by Dahryn Trivedi on the Impact of the Trivedi Effect® on Hair Growth

Hair growth increased by 60% as indicated in the research

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dahryn Trivedi, an evidence-based healer, today released research results from preclinical research on the impact of biofield energy healing treated nutraceutical (herbal) formulation for hair growth and skin health.

The preclinical research shows:

Hair growth increased by 60%

Melanogenesis increased by 60%

Overall, this biofield energy treated herbal extract formulation (a 1:1 ratio of Phyllantus emblica and Eclipta alba), with a safe therapeutic index, presents a powerful alternative treatment to enhancer faster hair growth and improve various skin and hair disorders.

This research further suggests that the energy medicine treatment may have the potential as a treatment for various skin injuries and skin-related disorders like necrotizing fasciitis, actinic keratosis, sebaceous cysts, diaper rash, decubitus ulcer, and more.

Dahryn Trivedi provided this Biofield Energy Healing Treatment remotely from the United States, while the test samples were in the research laboratory of Dabur Research Foundation, near New Delhi, India. The Biofield Energy Treatment was administered for 5 minutes through the healer’s unique Energy Transmission process, remotely to the test samples under laboratory conditions. In this study, Trivedi never visited the laboratory in person, nor had any contact with the test item and medium.

About Biofield Energy Treatments

The National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognized and accepted Biofield Energy Healing Treatments as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) health care approach in addition to other therapies, medicines, and practices. CAM therapies have been practiced worldwide with reported clinical benefits in different health disease profiles. Human Biofield Energy has subtle energy that has the capacity to work effectively. This energy can be harnessed and transmitted by the gifted into living and non-living things via the process of a Biofield Energy Healing Treatment or Therapy.

Scientific Publication

Title: In vivo Hair Growth Promotion Efficacy of Biofield Energy Treatment in CB57L/6 Mice

Journal: Letters in Health and Biological Sciences

Published: December 28, 2018

Authors: Dahryn Trivedi

URL: https://www.trivedieffect.com/science/in-vivo-hair-growth-promotion-efficacy-of-biofield-energy-treatment-in-c57bl6-mice/

About Dahryn Trivedi

Dahryn Trivedi is a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur, and inspiring speaker. Along with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi, she devotes her time to expand and promote awareness about the power and potential of the Trivedi Effect®. She shared her message at NASDAQ she has been featured on television news programs including ABC, NBC, Fox, and CW.

About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi & the Trivedi Effect®

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more.

The Trivedi Effect® is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in over 4,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 400 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with over 4,000 citations.

These publications are available in over 4,000 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

https://www.TrivediEffect.com

Forward-Looking Statements

