Trofi Introduces Its Innovative Structured Product Solutions for Users

How to Earn Safely with Trofi Now That all Earn Platforms are in a Fix

NEW YORK, NY, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trofi is proud to announce its innovative Structured Product solutions for their users. Many platforms offering financial services like crypto lending and staking are going through a rough patch. There is an overwhelming air of skepticism around companies in the crypto finance niche, and trustworthiness is at an all-time low. Recently, some giants offering crypto-financial services acquired massive debt, others suspended withdrawal (became insolvent), and all these further scared away investors.

Trofi offers similar services, and that begs the question, ‘how can investors trust Trofi with their investments, seeing that they offer the same services?’

How Trofi Manages Investments and Maintains Sound Liquidity

The general practice of crypto finance platforms is lending depositors’ funds to other users or reusing them in higher risk levels of investments.

Against the run of things, Trofi does not randomly put the deposits of its users to some random Defi platform or lend to other counterparties without collateral. Instead, Trofi focuses on offering customers to generate their yield through Earn+, which is a structured product the company offers. With Earn+, investors only bear the market risks they are aware of and also maximize their gains.

“We won’t put your deposit to some iffy Defi or lend to random counterparties. Customers generate yields in buy-low Earn+ by selling an option and taking only the agreed risk and none other’ said Trofi co-founder Andrew Lam, a crypto portfolio manager and an experienced banking professional who previously worked at HSBC New York and Hong Kong as an Options Trader, managing FX options risk for the Bank.

Lam further added, “we are the first platform to offer 20 cryptocurrencies on Earn+, and we have traded the first Earn+ on WAVES token in the market, where clients earned 800% APY.”

In the most recent interview, it was also noted by Lam that Trofi had seen a surge in the number of people signing up for Earn+, so much that it is currently their most popular product.” This doesn’t come as a shock,” he said. “Considering the current trust deficit in the market and crumble of competitor platforms, it was expected that people would jump ship to a platform they can trust.”

TroFi Earn+ takes advantage of market volatility to provide yield for users by selling options transparently. So far, neither defaults in repayment, accumulated debts, nor insolvency have been recorded against the platform.

How Buy-Low Earn+ Works

A user holding stablecoins who is willing to buy crypto assets at a lower-than-current-market price chooses Buy-Low Earn+. This investment product allows him to earn higher yields than the regular earn rates.

Next, a strike price lower than the current market price of the underlying asset is agreed upon. On the maturity date, if the price is above or equal to the strike price, the user’s returns are calculated in the stablecoin with APR. If the market price is below the strike price, the stablecoin and APR are converted to the underlying crypto asset.

About Trofi

Trofi is a financial services platform that provides industry-leading products and services that enable users to swap their crypto assets, collect daily interest, and access various types of crypto-structured products.

Trofi is registered as a US Money Services Business under US law (MSB) and adheres to all Know Your Client (KYC) requirements and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) legislation and standards.

Trofi offers innovative risk management solutions to enable its users to understand their risk exposure, potential risk, and benefits. For more information on Trofi, visit https://trofi.group/.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trofigroup

Twitter: https://twitter.com/trofigroup

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trofigroup

Blog: https://blog.trofi.group/

Media Contact

Brand: Trofi

Contact: Media team

Email: pr@trofi.group

Website: https://trofi.group/

SOURCE: Trofi