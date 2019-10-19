Troops on streets of Chilean capital Santiago after state of emergency announced

Troops were patrolling the streets of the Chilean capital Santiago on Saturday morning, the military confirmed, after President Sebastian Pinera evoked a state of emergency amid a surge in violent protests over a hike in public transport fares.
