Nearly 70% or 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico has been cut because of Tropical Storm Barry, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Saturday
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Tropical Storm Barry shuts 70% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output - July 13, 2019
- Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm - July 13, 2019
- Barry churns off Louisiana, New Orleans storm surge lower than feared - July 13, 2019